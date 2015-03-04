(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned DBS Bank Ltd.'s (DBS) USD10m 15-year callable range accrual notes due 20 February 2029 a rating of 'AA-(emr)'. The notes were issued on 20 February 2014 under DBS's structured note programme. The (emr) suffix indicates that the rating only reflects the counterparty credit risk of DBS, and excludes the embedded market risk that may vary the size of the coupon payments on the notes. The notes are fully principal-protected, in that only the coupon stream on the notes is subject to market risk. Coupon payments are linked to the US dollar three-month LIBOR and the spread between the 30-year and ten-year US dollar swap rates. The instruments may not pay any coupon for a particular interest period if the referenced interest rates move unfavourably. The total interest payout on the notes is capped at 5.95% a year. While the tenor on the notes is 15 years, the bank has the option to redeem all outstanding notes at par on any interest payment date. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are rated at the same level as DBS's 'AA-' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) as they constitute direct, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of DBS and rank equally with all its other unsecured, unsubordinated obligations. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating on the notes is sensitive to changes in DBS's IDR, which is driven by its Viability Rating of 'aa-'. For further information on DBS's ratings and credit profile, see the rating action commentary "Fitch Affirms DBS, DBSH, OCBC and UOB at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable" dated 27 August 2014 and its rating report dated 7 October 2014, which are available at www.fitchratings.com. DBS's other ratings are as follows: Long-Term IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR 'F1+' Viability Rating 'aa-' Support Rating '1' Support Rating Floor 'A-' Contact: Primary Analyst Elaine Koh Director +65 6796 7239 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Ker Liang Oh Analyst +65 6796 7220 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Related Research DBS Bank Ltd. (7 October 2014) DBS Group Holdings Ratings Navigator (5 September 2014) Singapore Banking System and Prudential Regulations (28 August 2014) Applicable Criteria and Related Research: DBS Bank Ltd. here DBS Group Holdings Ratings Navigator here Singapore Banking System and Prudential Regulations here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.