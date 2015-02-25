(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 25 (Fitch) Generous annual policyholder pay-out
rates announced
by French Life insurers over the last several weeks will add to
the pressure on
their margins, but should help protect business volumes, Fitch
Ratings says. The
decision to cut pay-out rates by much less than the decline in
sovereign yields
shows that low rates are a key risk for life insurers, even when
they are not
constrained by minimum guaranteed pay-outs.
In France, life insurers have greater flexibility than in many
other European
countries to reduce pay-outs because payments to policyholders
are well above
the average minimum guaranteed rate of about 1%. However, even
after the head of
the French central bank called for substantial cuts, insurers
have cut pay-out
rates only by an average 30 basis points to 2.5%.
This is in line with the annual reduction since 2008, but
follows a year in
which the yield on French 10-year government bonds dropped by
around 160 basis
points to less than 0.8% at the start of January. This will
compress margins as
firms have to reinvest at rates below their pay-out rate,
although this is
partly offset by increased investment in corporate debt and
other
higher-yielding holdings. The decision to maintain relatively
high pay-outs also
limits insurers' ability to build buffers that would be useful
in case of rapid
rises in interest rates. In this scenario, consumers might
redeem their policies
and switch to more attractive banking products. In the worst
case, insurers
might have to sell bonds at a loss to meet large redemptions.
The reason pay-out rates have not been cut further is insurers'
concern that
bigger cuts would hurt their competitiveness, damaging volumes
and earnings.
Insurers believe they will be able to persuade some
policyholders to switch
their policies towards unit-linked investment vehicles, which
are less risky and
more profitable for insurers. Customers' choice of home for
their investments
depends on the attractiveness of expected and guaranteed
returns, as well as tax
benefits and rates offered by bank savings accounts.
Since mid-2013, very low short-term interest rates have led
French consumers to
favour long-term life savings products with significantly higher
yields over
short-term and liquid banking products. However new business
volumes are more
volatile than they have been historically and reversal in
consumer preferences
would increase competition and add earnings pressure.
The drag on profitability from low interest rates is the key
factor behind our
negative sector outlook for the French life insurance. The
rating outlook for
the sector is stable, however, as these pressures have already
been factored
into ratings.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
