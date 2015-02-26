(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, February 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited says Siam City Cement Public Company Limited's (SCCC; A(tha)/Stable/F1(tha)) ratings will not be affected by the decision by Holcim Limited (Holcim; BBB/Stable), a major shareholder via Thai Roc-Cem Ltd, to sell its shares in the Thai company. SCCC's operational linkage with Holcim through its exporting network is relative small as SCCC generates more than 80% of revenue from domestic sales. SCCC also has its own marketing network in neighboring countries. Holcim's board of directors has resolved to sell the group's non-controlling stake of 27.5% in SCCC. However, a detailed divestment plan has not yet been finalised. Holcim via Thai Roc-Cem is currently SCCC's second-largest shareholder after the Ratanarak family, who holds 45.4%. Holcim in December 2012 reduced its interest in SCCC to 27.5% from 36.8%. The disposal of the remaining stake is part of Holcim's portfolio optimisation strategy. Contacts: Nichaya Seamanontaprinya Associate Director +66 2108 0161 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Somruedee Chaiworarat Director +66 2108 0160 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.