LONDON, February 25 (Fitch) European credit investors are
increasingly wary of
deflation, but are sceptical that quantitative easing (QE) by
the ECB will help,
according to Fitch Ratings' latest senior investor survey.
An all-time high of 65% of respondents rate the risk of
deflation as high, up
from 53% in our previous survey in October 2014. But only 27%
think that ECB QE
will help address disinflationary trends. Some 92% of
respondents thought ECB
QE would be positive for capital markets.
Fitch's base case is that the eurozone will avoid prolonged
deflation as its
economic recovery gradually accelerates and oil prices rise. We
will lower our
eurozone inflation forecast for 2015 in the next update of our
quarterly "Global
Economic Outlook" in March, as cheaper energy reduces headline
consumer prices.
But we continue to expect eurozone inflation to pick up again in
2016.
Nevertheless, deflation remains a meaningful risk given the
fragile eurozone
recovery and low inflation expectations. Eurostat on Tuesday
confirmed that euro
area annual inflation fell to -0.6% in January, from -0.2% in
December. European
Union annual inflation was -0.5% in January, with 23 of the 28
EU Member States
recording negative annual rates. The lowest annual rate was in
Greece (-2.8%).
Protracted deflation would be negative for sovereigns and banks.
It could lead
to higher real interest rates, rising real debt burdens,
weakening of both asset
prices (and therefore collateral values) and asset quality, and
deferred
consumption and investment. Addressing problem loans will be
more challenging
should deflation take hold.
By reducing the risk of prolonged deflation and recession, QE
can mitigate these
risks. But it is still unclear what effect the QE programmes
undertaken in some
major advanced economies since the global financial crisis have
had through the
various monetary transmission channels.
On 22 January, the ECB announced that it will include sovereign
bonds in its
asset purchase programme, increasing the size of the potentially
open-ended
programme to EUR1trn September 2016. We think such large-scale
QE could have a
positive effect on the eurozone economic outlook, principally
through higher
confidence and a depreciation of the exchange rate. It therefore
reduces
downside risks versus the counter-factual of no action.
However, any boost from QE via bank lending may be limited given
that most banks
already have ample funding and liquidity but face a lack of
demand for credit,
or there is high credit risk on potential loans and fierce
competition is making
such prospects increasingly less economically feasible. Eurozone
banks' focus
continues to be on strengthening their balance sheets to meet
ever increasing
regulatory demands, a focus that favours continued deleveraging
rather than loan
growth.
We do not therefore expect ECB QE to kick-start lending in the
bloc - a view
which may be shared by survey respondents. Although a narrow
majority (52%)
think commercial bank lending conditions in Europe for SMEs will
loosen
moderately over the next 12 months, only 4% think standards will
loosen
significantly.
Fitch's 1Q15 survey closed on 23 February. It represents the
views of managers
of an estimated EUR8.2trn of fixed income assets. We will
publish the full
results early March.
Fitch analysts will discuss the impact of QE on sovereign, banks
and capital
markets on a teleconference call this afternoon. Details of the
call and our
recent published research on the topic are available at
www.fitchratings.com, or
via the Related Research links.
Contacts:
Monica Insoll
Managing Director
Credit Market Research
+44 20 3530 1060
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Gergely Kiss
Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1425
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1095
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
