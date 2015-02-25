(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, February 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
CaixaBank,
S.A.'s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB', Viability
Rating (VR) at
'bbb' and Short-term IDR at 'F2'. At the same time, the agency
has affirmed the
bank's Support Rating (SR) at '2' and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
at 'BBB'.
The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Positive despite CaixaBank's
announcement on
17 February 2015 of its intent to launch a voluntary tender
offer for the
acquisition of the ordinary shares of Portugal's Banco BPI, S.A.
(BPI;
BB+/Rating Watch Evolving/bb) not owned by the bank. A full list
of rating
actions is available at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT RATINGS AND VR
CaixaBank's IDRs and senior debt ratings reflect the bank's
credit fundamentals,
as captured by its VR. The VR reflects the bank's sound
capitalisation despite
the recent acquisition of Barclays Spain, and improving asset
quality, although
its stock of problem assets is still large. Other factors
supporting the bank's
VR include modest but improving earnings and robust funding and
liquidity,
largely aided by a leading domestic franchise.
The Positive Outlook reflects a potential rating upgrade,
although a successful
completion of the BPI deal would likely delay an upgrade.
CaixaBank currently has a 44.1% stake in BPI, but its voting
rights are capped
at 20% as set out in BPI's by-laws. The completion of the BPI
deal, which the
bank expects by the end of 2Q15, is conditional on i) the
removal of the voting
cap, which requires the approval of at least 75% of the shares
represented at
BPI's next shareholder meeting, potentially being held by April
2015; and ii)
acceptances of the tender offer exceeding 5.9% that, alongside
those of
CaixaBank, should result in majority shareholding.
CaixaBank estimates that the BPI transaction would negatively
affect its CET1
ratio by between 80 bps and 140 bps, depending on the level of
acceptances. This
means an estimated CET1 ratio ranging between 10.3% and 10.9%
(from a pro-forma
11.7% at end-2014 post Barclays Spain integration). However,
Fitch notes
CaixaBank's commitment to maintain a fully-loaded CET1 ratio of
at least 11%
after the potential acquisition of BPI. This target is, in
Fitch's view,
achievable even in the context of a successfully completed BPI
deal, based on
Caixabank's flexibility to generate capital.
Should the BPI deal fail to materialise, CaixaBank's Fitch core
capital
(FCC)/weighted risks ratio would remain sound at an estimated
11.7%, but still
at risk from unreserved problem assets.
While the completion of the BPI transaction would increase
CaixaBank's exposure
to a fairly weak, albeit improving, Portuguese economy
(BB+/Positive), Fitch
expects any such impact on factors supporting CaixaBank's VR
other than capital
to be limited. This is because of the moderate size of BPI in
relation to
CaixaBank, at about 11% of pro-forma combined assets at
end-2014, but also due
to BPI's sound asset quality performance relative to peers. In
addition,
execution risks are mitigated by management's sound experience
in integrating
banks and achieving cost synergies as planned, as well as by the
fact that the
bank has been part of the shareholding of BPI since 1995.
Caixabank's asset quality and risk appetite should not be
significantly affected
by the potential acquisition of BPI, with pro-forma
non-performing (NPL) and
coverage ratios remaining broadly stable at 9.2% and 57%,
respectively, at
end-2014.
In Fitch's opinion, this transaction should not affect
Caixabank's efforts in
further reducing volumes of problem assets and its real estate
exposure. The
bank has been consistently cutting back its problem portfolio
since mid-2013,
aided by Spain's improving economy and the bank's efforts on
recoveries. This
supports our view that there remains upside rating potential
irrespective of the
BPI deal.
Caixabank's reported NPL ratio was 9.7% at end-2014 (13.2%
including
foreclosures) and reserves held for these assets were adequate
at 55%. Real
estate-related exposure, at about 14% of gross loans and
foreclosed assets, has
reduced by a quarter over the past two years. However,
CaixaBank's asset quality
ratio still compares unfavourably by international standards,
weighing on its
ratings.
CaixaBank's funding structure primarily comprises a large
customer deposit base
and covered bonds. Funding imbalances are minimal and debt
repayments are low in
light of ample reserves of liquid assets. The integration of
Barclays Spain and
the potential BPI deal will, in our view, have an immaterial
impact on the
bank's funding and liquidity position.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT RATINGS AND VR
CaixaBank's IDRs and senior debt ratings are sensitive to
changes of its VR.
If the BPI deal goes ahead, Caixabank's ratings could be
upgraded over time if
capital levels remain sound, asset quality continues to improve
and integration
and execution risks prove manageable and within the targets set
by the bank.
Conversely, stronger-than-expected pressures on Caixabank's
financial profile
and/or execution risks could result in the affirmation of the
bank's ratings.
The ratings are also sensitive to further acquisitions in
Portugal, including
for example, potentially, that of Novo Banco. Rating
implications of such an
acquisition would also depend on the price and structure of the
deal, among
other aspects.
Should the deal not go ahead, Fitch considers there to be upside
rating
potential if CaixaBank continues to improve its asset quality
and risk appetite
through further reductions in problem assets and real estate
portfolios, while
maintaining sound capitalisation and becoming less sensitive to
unreserved
problem assets. Sustained improvement in profitability would
also contribute to
a rating upgrade.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CaixaBank's SR of '2' and SRF of 'BBB' reflect Fitch's
expectation of a high
probability of support from the state to the bank, if needed.
This is because of
CaixaBank's systemic importance in Spain, with a national
deposit market share
of about 15%.
CaixaBank's SRs would be downgraded if Fitch's assumptions
weaken on Spain's
ability and/or willingness to support banks in a timely manner.
Of these, the
greatest sensitivity would be progress made in the
implementation of the Bank
Recovery and Resolution Directive and Single Resolution
Mechanism, which are
likely to trigger a downgrade of the SR to '5' and a revision of
the SRF to 'No
Floor' by end-1H15. However, any downgrade of the SR will not
affect CaixaBank's
IDRs as they are driven by the VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt issued by CaixaBank is notched down from
CaixaBank's VR,
according to Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective
non-performance
and relative loss severity risk profile. The ratings of these
debt instruments
have been affirmed in line with the affirmation of the bank's
VR; and are
primarily sensitive to a change in the bank's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Positive Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating and commercial paper:
affirmed at 'F2'
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Lower tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Upper tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB'
