(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, February 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed
Portuguese-based
Banco BPI, S.A.'s Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of
'BB+' on Rating
Watch Evolving (RWE) and Short-term IDR on Rating Watch Positive
(RWP) following
CaixaBank, S.A.'s (BBB/Positive) announcement on 17 February
2015 of a voluntary
tender offer for all Banco BPI's outstanding shares. Banco BPI's
Viability
Rating of 'bb' is unaffected. A full list of rating actions is
at the end of
this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR (SRF)
The RWE on Banco BPI's Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's view that
there are two
possible scenarios.
There is rating upside potential as a result of a change in
support dynamics
from sovereign to institutional support in case the offer
results in Caixabank
taking control of Banco BPI. Under this scenario, Fitch believes
Banco BPI's
IDRs would be notched down from CaixaBank's based on parent
support.
However, the RWE also reflects rating downside potential if the
offer is not
successful. Under this scenario, Banco BPI's Long-term IDR,
senior debt, SR and
SRF would be under pressure as previously highlighted by the
Negative Outlook.
In Fitch's view, following the implementation of the EU's Bank
Recovery and
Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism
(SRM), it is
likely that sovereign support, while possible, can no longer be
relied upon.
The RWP on the 'B' Short-term IDR reflects rating upside
potential in the event
of CaixaBank obtaining a controlling majority stake. If the
tender offer is not
successful, the Short-term IDR will be unchanged.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SR AND SRF
Fitch expects to resolve the RWE on the Long-term IDR and senior
debt ratings
and the RWP on the Short-term IDR once sufficient information on
the transaction
is available, most likely during 2Q15. Fitch views the removal
of the voting
cap, currently set at 20%, as a key milestone for the success of
the
acquisition. The agency expects Banco BPI's next shareholders
meeting, which is
expected to decide on the removal of the voting cap, to be
convened by April.
Under a successful tender offer scenario, Fitch expects to
incorporate potential
support from CaixaBank into Banco BPI's ratings. The extent of
the support will
depend on CaixaBank's ability, as reflected by its Long-term
IDR, and propensity
to support its subsidiary. The analysis of the strategic
importance of Banco BPI
for CaixaBank will define the degree to which Fitch will notch
Banco BPI's
ratings down from CaixaBank's. In case CaixaBank manages to
obtain an ample
majority stake in Banco BPI, Fitch would likely regard Banco BPI
of strategic
importance for the parent, thus reflecting a high probability of
support. Banco
BPI's Long-term IDR would then likely be notched down once from
CaixaBank.
Looser control scenarios could lead to a notching down of two
notches of Banco
BPI's rating from that of CaixaBank. Fitch expects to withdraw
Banco BPI's SRF
if CaixaBank ends up controlling Banco BPI, as institutional
support will become
the more likely source of external support for the bank. Fitch
does not assign
SRFs to banks whose IDRs are driven by institutional support.
If the offer is unsuccessful, Banco BPI's Long-term IDR is
sensitive to further
progress made in the implementation of BRRD and SRM, which is
likely to result
in a revision of the SR and SRF to '5' and 'No Floor' by
end-1H15. This would
result in a downgrade of Banco BPI's Long-term IDR and senior
debt ratings by
one notch to the level of its VR, currently 'bb', unless
mitigating factors
arise.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
PREFERENCE SHARES
The bank's subordinated debt and preference shares have been
placed on RWP to
reflect a potential upgrade if Fitch believes parent support
would be used to
neutralise non-performance risk of these instruments, preventing
it from hitting
loss-absorption features. Under these circumstances, Fitch would
notch these
securities from the subsidiary's IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED
COMPANY
The ratings of Banco Portugues de Investimento (BPI) are
equalised with those of
its 100% parent, Banco BPI. The equalisation is driven by its
integration within
its parent bank and the benefits derived from parent support.
Fitch does not
assign a VR to this institution as the agency does not view it
as an independent
entity. The ratings of BPI remain sensitive to rating action on
Banco BPI's
IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
Banco BPI:
Long-term IDR: 'BB+', placed on RWE
Short-term IDR: 'B', placed on RWP
VR: 'bb', unaffected
SR: '3', placed on RWE
SRF: 'BB+', unaffected
Senior unsecured debt: 'BB+', placed on RWE
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: 'B', placed on RWP
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: 'BB-', placed on RWP
Preference shares: 'B', placed on RWP
Banco Portugues de Investimento:
Long-term IDR: 'BB+', placed on RWE
Short-term IDR: 'B', placed on RWP
SR: '3', placed on RWP
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roger Turro
Director
+34 93 323 8406
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Belen Vazquez
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1504
Committee Chairperson
Erwin Van Lumich, CFA
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities',
dated 31 January 2014, 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding
Companies', dated 10
August 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.