(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 25 (Fitch) The devaluation of the Azerbaijani
manat will hurt
banking sector capitalisation, Fitch Ratings says. The banks
have large numbers
of foreign-currency denominated loans and are exposed to losses
on short FX
positions. Greater dollarisation of the economy and banks'
balance sheets mean
that FX risks are likely to be significant for the sector over
the medium term.
The banking system had a large short on-balance sheet FX
position of USD1.7bn,
or 43% of system equity, at end-2014. We believe this was only
partly closed by
hedges with market participants, leaving the banks' capital
significantly
exposed to currency depreciation. Banks' on-balance sheet short
positions are
likely to have increased further since the beginning of 2015 as
depositors have
converted savings into foreign currency. This will have been
partly offset by FX
swaps offered by the central bank since January.
Several banks have booked considerable losses as a result of the
devaluation and
their own substantial open short FX positions. We estimate that
some banks could
have breached their regulatory capital adequacy ratios, but
believe the
authorities may introduce some regulatory forbearance to support
banks' formal
compliance, as was the case in Russia.
Foreign-currency loans comprised 27% of total lending at
end-2014 for the sector
(about 33% post-devaluation). We estimate that devaluation will
have increased
risk-weighted assets by around 9% for the banking system as a
whole. This would
cause a reduction of just under 2ppt in the sector's total
regulatory capital
ratio, which was high at 19% at end-2014. However, the impact is
likely to vary
between banks. Those with larger-than-average proportions of
foreign-currency
loans will be more affected.
A gradual deterioration in asset quality of foreign-currency
loans is likely,
especially as exposures are largely to borrowers with limited
access to
foreign-currency revenue. Potential vulnerability of banks'
asset quality and
capital positions and the cyclicality of the oil-dependent
Azerbaijan economy
are reflected in banks' low Viability Ratings, which are mostly
in the 'b'
category.
The devaluation is broadly neutral for the sovereign profile. It
will assist
fiscal and external adjustment to the lower oil price. The sharp
appreciation of
the manat's real effective exchange rate as a result of the
depreciation in
2014-2015 of the Russian rouble and Turkish lira would, if
sustained, have
hampered efforts to develop the non-oil economy in Azerbaijan.
However, the surprise move will shake domestic confidence in the
authorities. It
also poses risks in terms of the crystallization of contingent
liabilities,
notably in the banking sector although Azerbaijan's very strong
sovereign
balance sheet provides a considerable buffer, with the State Oil
Fund of
Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), at USD37.1bn, equivalent to 49% of GDP at
end-2014.
On 21 February, the Azerbaijani Central Bank set the manat at
1.05 against the
US dollar, compared with 0.78 earlier, corresponding to 34%
devaluation.
