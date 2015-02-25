(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Man Group plc's
(Man) solid
performance in 2014 shows that recent acquisitions have
increased the
diversification of Man's earnings and distribution base in a
still challenging
environment for alternative investment fund management, Last
week's announcement
of the planned acquisition of NewSmith LLP, a small London-based
equity
investment manager, is likely to reinforce this trend. Man Group
plc is the
parent company of Man Strategic Holdings Ltd, which is rated
'BBB' with Stable
Outlook.
As recent acquisitions have entirely been financed by surplus
capital, gross
leverage has remained unchanged, supporting Man's overall credit
profile.
For 2014, Man reported a pre-tax profit of USD481m, adjusted for
USD97m
amortisation in intangible assets, litigation costs and other
non-operating
items (USD241m in 2013), compared with USD297m for 2013. Funds
under management
(FUM) increased strongly (by 35% to USD72.9bn) largely as a
result of
acquisitions, which added USD16.2bn to Man's FUM in 2014. The
acquisitions also
diversified Man's distribution and sales capabilities and
strengthened its
presence in the large US market, which many European investment
managers are
targeting. If acquisitions are excluded, FUM increased by 5%
year-on-year, which
still compares favourably with many investment manager peers.
Net sales were
positive in 2014 (USD3.3bn), following net outflows in 2013
(USD3.6bn).
The 62% improvement in adjusted pre-tax profit was largely
driven by
significantly reduced compensation expense (down 12% at
USD391m), reflecting the
completion of the group's USD270m cost savings programme, by
lower net finance
costs due to debt buy-backs in 2013, by lower external
distribution costs and by
sharply higher performance fees (up 65% at USD367m, including
USD27m investment
gains), which compensated for 16% lower management fees (to
USD819m). The
improved performance came after a difficult period for
alternative investment
fund managers and is, in Fitch's view, important for the group's
long term
performance and future flows from institutional investors.
As a result of a changing products mix towards more
institutional clients and
less retail and discretionary FUM, Man's gross FUM margin
dropped sharply (by
46bps at 131bps at end-2014). However, the reduction in Man's
net margin (net of
distribution costs) was less pronounced (down 36bps at 114bps)
since
distribution costs for institutional FUM tend to be lower.
Both the reduction in distribution costs and the increase in
performance fees
were supported by the solid performance of its alternatives
platform (AHL) as
well as by Man strengthening its alternative and quantitative
strategies product
range, notably through the acquisition of Numeric Holdings LLC
(Numeric) in
September 2014. Numeric had USD16.7bn in FUM at end-2014.
In 2014, around 87% of Man's performance fees related to either
its alternatives
(AHL) or quantitative equity (Numeric) product range with 97%
and 98% of
performance-fee eligible products, respectively, outperforming
their high-water
mark (ie the highest valuation of a specific product, which
typically triggers
performance fees). This is in stark contrast with Man's other
strategies, GLG
and FRM, where a comparatively weaker performance resulted in
only a fraction of
FUM outperforming their respective high-water marks.
While a higher proportion of performance fees (31% of gross fees
in 2014; 19% in
2013) leads to some earnings volatility, Man's increased
diversification in
terms of investment strategies should still improve overall
earnings stability.
In addition, since management's stated dividend pay-out policy
is primarily
linked to management fees (at least 100% of adjusted management
fee earnings per
share each year), a higher proportion of performance fees should
improve
generation of surplus capital.
In 2014, surplus capital dropped by 45% (to USD419m) almost
entirely as a result
of acquisition financing and share buybacks. Net tangible assets
fell to
USD0.8bn at end-2014 from USD1.1bn at end-2013. Management has
announced that
surplus capital will fall further as a result of financing for
announced
acquisitions (Silvermine, a US CLO manager with USD3.8bn FUM,
New Smith LLP,
USD1.2bn FUM and Merrill Lynch Alternative Investments LLC's
funds of hedge
funds, USD1.2bn FUM) and a USD175m share buy-back programme.
However, we view
Man's capital management as adequate for the group's current
rating level.
Man's ratings continue to benefit from its sound franchise in
alternative
investment fund management, strong liquidity, and moderate
credit, liquidity and
market risks arising from the use of its balance sheet to
support its franchise.
The ratings also consider Man's variable but improving earnings
and
profitability and signs of stabilisation in FUM.
Contact:
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Alan Milne
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1491
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
