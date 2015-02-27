(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Saudi
Arabia's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA'.
The Outlooks
are Stable. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AA+' and
the Short-term
foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the following factors:
Saudi Arabia's substantial external and fiscal buffers are a key
support for the
ratings in an environment of lower oil prices. Sovereign net
foreign assets have
declined since reaching an all-time high of around 114% of GDP
at end-August and
are expected to be drawn down over 2015 and 2016. Nonetheless,
Fitch expects
sovereign net foreign assets to be above 100% of GDP at
end-2016. Government
deposits are also forecast to decline and debt is expected to
rise, but at a
forecast 37.7% of GDP at end-2016, the net creditor position is
still projected
to be the fourth-largest of all Fitch-rated sovereigns.
Lower oil prices combined with a spending package announced by
the new King
(costing 4.3% of forecast 2015 GDP and led by a two-month salary
bonus for
government employees) will push the general government deficit
into double
digits in 2015. This follows a deficit of 1.9% of GDP in 2014,
when
overspending, particularly on key projects and foreign
assistance, lifted the
fiscal breakeven oil price to an estimated USD102/b (USD63/b
excluding capital
spending). Fitch assumes curtailed overspending, lower capital
spending and the
absence of one-off payments and higher oil prices will lower the
deficit to a
forecast 3.7% of GDP in 2016. Transparency on fiscal policy and
outturns is a
weakness relative to rating peers.
The authorities are considering debt issuance in addition to
drawing down
sovereign net foreign assets to finance the deficit. Fitch
forecasts
consolidated general government debt at 6.4% of GDP at end-2016,
up from 1.5% of
GDP at end-2014. General government deposits are primarily
assets of the pension
funds and are unlikely to be used for direct deficit financing,
though they are
being drawn down to finance some multi-year projects.
Lower oil prices are forecast to pull the current account
surplus down to just
0.3% of GDP in 2015, the lowest since 1999. Fitch does not
foresee any change to
the exchange rate peg to the dollar, which provides a key policy
anchor, even
though it constrains policy flexibility.
Former Crown Prince Salman smoothly took power after the death
of King Abdullah
in January 2015. A member of the third generation of the Royal
family has been
formalised in the line of succession for the first time,
removing a potential
source of uncertainty. Government councils and committees have
been streamlined
and many of the ministers appointed at a subsequent reshuffle
have private
sector experience and are relatively young. Instability in some
neighbouring
countries has worsened and Fitch considers exposure to
geopolitical risk to be
higher than peers given the Kingdom's prominent role in a
volatile region.
Real GDP growth is in excess of peers, reaching 3.6% in 2014,
driven by non-oil
private sector growth of 5.7%. Non-oil private sector growth has
averaged 7.2%
in the past five years and outpaced oil sector growth for 10 of
the past 11
years. Growth is forecast to slow to around 2% in 2015 and 2016
in line with
slightly lower oil production, lower government capital spending
and uncertainty
caused by lower oil prices. This will be moderated by the bonus
to public sector
workers, which will lift consumer spending, and projects
financed through
government pension funds and drawing down deposits. Potential
cutbacks in
spending beyond those currently forecast will test the strength
of the private
sector.
Progress continues on addressing unemployment and a shortage of
affordable
housing, both of which Fitch considers potential economic
sources of social
discontent. Saudi employment in the private sector has risen,
with nationals
accounting for 15.3% of private sector positions at end-2014,
the highest for at
least a decade. Measures have been introduced to enhance access
to residential
real estate and financing, but it is taking time for new housing
stock to enter
the market.
The economy is heavily dependent on oil, which accounts for 90%
of fiscal
revenues, 80% of current account revenues and 40% of GDP.
Spending of oil
revenues is a key driver of the non-oil economy. Oil reserves
are large,
production costs are low and the Kingdom maintains substantial
spare capacity.
The banking sector is a strength relative to peers, with Saudi
Arabia ranked 'a'
on Fitch's banking system risk indicator. This is the strongest
of all GCC
members, in line with a number of mature advanced economies, and
below only
'AAA' rated Australia, Canada and Singapore Non-performing loans
were 1.3% at
end-2014 and coverage was 163%. Capital adequacy is high, at
18%, and the system
is well regulated.
Structural indicators are generally weaker than peers, despite
recent
significant improvements in some areas. GDP per capita and World
Bank governance
indicators are well below peer medians. Saudi Arabia recorded
the largest gain
of all rated sovereigns in the 2013 UN Human Development Index
and GNI per
capita at PPP more than doubled after a revision to the IMF's
PPP weights (which
are used by Fitch). According to the World Bank measure, voice
and
accountability is the lowest of all rated sovereigns.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to negative
rating action are:
- The absence of an effective fiscal policy response to the
lower oil price
environment.
- An erosion of fiscal or external buffers, potentially stemming
from a
prolonged period of oil prices around the lows reached in 2015.
- Spillover from regional conflicts or a domestic political
shock that threatens
stability or affects key economic activities.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to positive
rating action are:
- Progress in tackling weaknesses in structural indicators and
the economic
policy framework, relative to peers, and enhancing the business
environment in
ways conducive to further diversification of the economy and the
revenue base.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions.
Fitch forecasts Brent crude to average USD70/b in 2015 and
USD80/b in 2016.
Fitch assumes that Saudi Arabia will not be materially affected
by any of the
conflicts in the region and that the domestic political scene
will remain
stable.
Fitch assumes the government will remain committed to reforms in
the labour and
housing markets and that the reforms will not cause significant
disruption to
the economy. The authorities will remain attentive to other
potential sources of
social unrest.
