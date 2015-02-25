(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 25 (Fitch) The likely agreement to extend
Greece's financing
agreement for up to four months significantly reduces the
near-term risk of a
breakdown in relations between the Greek government and the
country's official
creditors, Fitch Ratings says. This is positive for Greece's
sovereign credit
profile, but it does not fully address uncertainties around
sovereign and bank
financing or necessarily ensure the success of follow-up
negotiations.
The European Commission, the ECB, and the IMF told eurozone
finance ministers on
Tuesday that they considered the Greek government's reform
proposals
"sufficiently comprehensive to be a valid starting point for a
successful
conclusion of the review" of Greece's existing programme. The
Eurogroup said
that it had therefore "agreed to proceed with the national
procedures with a
view to reaching the final decision."
This will involve approval by some eurozone national
parliaments, after which
the programme, which was due to expire on Saturday, is set to be
extended to the
end of June. The outcome so far is consistent with our baseline
assumption that
the incentives for Greece and its official creditors to reach
agreement are
sufficiently strong.
The latest developments reduce, but do not fully relieve, the
near-term pressure
on Greece's sovereign creditworthiness. The Eurogroup has stated
that no
disbursements of the outstanding tranche of the current
programme, or transfer
of profits on Greek sovereign bonds purchased under the
Securities Markets
Programme, will be made until the Commission, ECB, and IMF
conclude the review
of the extended arrangement.
This review will take time. The deadline for agreeing a final
list of Greek
reforms, which may be revised significantly from the list
submitted on Monday,
is end-April, leaving the ECB with a key role in providing
Greece's banks and
hence its economy and (indirectly) the sovereign with liquidity.
With programme
disbursements unforthcoming until then, the Greek government
will need
additional sources of financing to cover ongoing funding needs.
In our view, the
most likely source would be an increase in the Treasury bill
ceiling (currently
binding at EUR15bn). The ECB may take a more favourable stance
following the
programme extension. Near-term financing remains a key source of
risk for the
Greek sovereign and banks.
Nevertheless, both the ECB and IMF are clear that Greece's
proposals are not
exhaustive and note that they do not include full assurances in
some key areas
of the existing programme, such as pension and VAT reform. This
highlights that
the road to completing the current review, and receiving the
programme
disbursements (EUR7.2bn is potentially available if the
outstanding review under
the current programme is successfully completed), will be a
bumpy one.
Strengthened commitments to combatting tax evasion and
corruption from the Greek
government may create room for compromise in other areas. But
while the Greek
government has said it will not reverse existing reforms, it may
be unwilling or
slow to implement policies that up until recently it strongly
opposed. Alongside
structural reform, any additional tightening in the 2015 budget
could remain a
sticking point.
Similarly, implementing the programme could have domestic
political
consequences, if elements of Syriza or its coalition partner
start to rebel. A
shrinking parliamentary majority and early election before the
review is
complete therefore remains a risk.
Finally, it is highly unlikely Greece would be able to regain
market access
before the summer, meaning a replacement programme will probably
be needed in
advance of the new end-June expiry date.
Contact:
Douglas Renwick
Senior Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1045
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
