(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Macedonia's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+'
with Stable
Outlooks. The issue ratings on senior unsecured foreign currency
bonds have also
been affirmed at 'BB+'. Fitch has also affirmed Macedonia's
Short-term IRD at
'B' and its Country Ceiling at 'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the following key rating drivers:
Macedonia's strong macroeconomic policy framework, favourable
business
environment and above average per-capita income are key
strengths relative to
'BB' category peers. Investment-led growth has been driven by
public
infrastructure projects and the development of FDI-friendly Free
Economic Zones
(FEZ). This strategy is beginning to bear fruit, although GDP
growth still falls
short of the 'BB' category median, while higher public
investment and fiscal
exemptions have absorbed much of the government's fiscal room
for manoeuvre.
The 2014 fiscal deficit was slightly larger than expected, at an
estimated 4% of
GDP, despite stronger economic growth. Revenue underperformance
was mainly due
to lower non-tax revenues, notably lower dividends from
state-owned enterprises
and lower privatisation receipts. Social transfers account for
more than half of
total spending. Further, the government decided that with effect
from October
2014 public wages would rise by an annual 4%.
The authorities aim to stabilise general government gross debt
(GGGD) at 40% of
GDP and including guarantees at 50%. However, Fitch expects GGGD
to remain on a
moderate upward but manageable trend over the forecast period,
potentially
exceeding 40% in 2015, slightly above the 'BB' category median,
should the
government decide to issue a new eurobond to pre-finance 2016
financing needs.
Macedonia issued a EUR500m eurobond last year to cover financing
needs for 2015.
About 80% of public debt is foreign-currency denominated,
underscoring the
importance of maintaining the currency peg to the euro.
Most public investment is routed through state-owned enterprises
(SOEs),
generating large public sector financing needs, only part of
which are met
through transfers from the government. Government-guaranteed SOE
debt is
estimated at nearly 8% of GDP at end-2014, and non-guaranteed
SOE debt stood at
about 0.3% of GDP. However, more than half of the guarantees are
linked to
investment projects financed by international financial
institutions, thereby
reducing their cost and associated liquidity risks.
Economic performance was slightly better than expected in 2014,
with GDP growth
averaging an estimated 3.7%, against 3.5% expected previously.
Fitch expects
similar growth trends in 2015-16. Growth is largely driven by
public investment
and FDI in the FEZ, although spill-over into the domestic
economy so far has
been limited. Unemployment is particularly high compared with
rated peers but is
declining gradually. Inflation fell into negative territory in
2014 as
commodities account for a majority of the inflation basket, and
deflationary
pressures are likely to remain in 2015.
External vulnerabilities remain, notably due to high external
debt and a large
trade deficit. However, the trade deficit is largely covered by
a services
surplus and remittances, so that the current account deficit in
2014 remained
manageable at below 1.5% of GDP. Further FDI in the tradeable
sector will fuel
imports in the short term, but will increase the country's
export capacity over
time. Macedonia is modestly exposed to Greece, both in terms of
exports and FDI,
but is highly dependent on import demand from eurozone markets.
Uncertainties
about EU and eurozone developments could also weigh on investor
sentiment.
Remittances inflows originate primarily from European countries
and have been
fairly stable.
Foreign currency reserves declined steadily over 1H14, before
being boosted by
the July eurobond issue to about five months of import coverage.
Fairly high
interest rates and comfortable levels of international reserves
are important
supports for the currency peg. However, growing reliance on
public external
borrowing could present challenges in future.
Credit growth has picked up and liquidity in the banking sector
is expected to
remain robust. The proportion of non-performing loans has
remained stable and
they are fully provisioned for so that no stress is apparent in
the sector.
Macedonian subsidiaries of Greek banks are resilient, although a
negative shock
in Greece could give rise to reputational risks. Overall, the
banking sector is
well capitalised, with a Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of 16.5%
at 4Q14.
The political climate remains tense since the April 2014 general
and
presidential elections, as the main opposition party is still
boycotting
parliament. In this context, and pending the resolution of the
"name issue" with
Greece, no meaningful progress towards NATO and EU membership is
likely in the
short term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced. The main factors that
could,
individually or collectively, trigger a positive rating action
are:
- Strong and sustainable economic growth, supported by a pick-up
in domestic
private investment that leads to further improvements in labour
market
indicators and per capita income
- Successful implementation of a credible medium-term fiscal
consolidation
programme that effectively reduces the public debt/GDP ratio
- Narrowing of the trade deficit that contributes to the
accumulation of foreign
currency reserves
- Improvements in governance indicators or resolution of
disputes with Greece
that clear the path towards membership of international
organisations
The main factors that could, individually or collectively,
trigger a negative
rating action are:
- Fiscal slippage or the crystallisation of contingent
liabilities that
jeopardises the stability of public finances and the currency
peg
- A widening of external imbalances that exerts pressure on
foreign currency
reserves and on the currency peg
- A worsening of the political climate or a breakdown in ethnic
relations that
leads to prolonged instability
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Macedonia will continue to pursue sound
monetary and fiscal
policy measures consistent with a stable currency peg.
Fitch assumes that the EU economy, Macedonia's largest trade
partner, will
continue to recover gradually.
Fitch assumes that the US Federal Reserve's exit from monetary
stimulus is
orderly, and that Macedonia retains domestic and external market
access.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vincent Forest
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1080
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Enam Ahmed
Director
+44 20 3530 1624
Committee Chairperson
Paul Rawkins
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1046
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel:
+7 495 956 99
01, Email: ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.