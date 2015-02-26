(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 26 (Fitch) The South African budget statement
highlights the
challenge the government faces in narrowing the fiscal deficit,
curtailing
interest expenditure and containing debt, without denting the
country's already
subpar economic growth, Fitch Ratings says.
Minister of Finance, Nhlanhla Musa Nene's first budget provided
details of the
fiscal consolidation package announced in last October's
medium-term budget
policy statement (MTBPS). Measures to increase revenue include a
1pp increase in
income tax for those earning more than R181,000 (USD15,900) as
well as a sharp
increase in the fuel levy. However, measures totalling a net
R8.2bn for the
current fiscal year appear to fall well short of the treasury's
announcement in
October to raise revenue by R27bn over the next two years.
Details of the Davis
Tax Commission, whose findings were expected to have been
included in the 2015
budget, will only be released later this year, suggesting more
tax increases may
come in next year's budget.
Non-interest expenditure will be cut by R25bn in FY16 and FY17
as outlined in
the MTBPS, keeping real spending growth to an average of 2%.
There will be a
focus on containing goods and services spending by reducing
waste and improving
efficiency - a mantra for much of the past decade. Public
sector wage growth of
6.6% has been budgeted, so a key risk to public finances is that
wage
negotiations underway settle above this figure. Details of the
government's
R24bn assistance package for state-owned electricity company
Eskom and its
financing were not forthcoming.
Despite efforts to raise revenue and cut non-interest
expenditure, the deficit
forecast for FY16 has been revised up, to 3.9% of GDP (from 3.6%
in October).
The National Treasury now expects a deficit of 3.9% of GDP for
FY2015, down
slightly from 4.1% at the MTBPS, but this is largely due to
upward revisions to
GDP already announced last year.
Gross national (central) government debt as a percentage of GDP
has been revised
lower following GDP revisions, while the pace of increase
appears to have
moderated. The ratio is expected to increase from 46.2% in FY15,
to 47.6% in
FY18, suggesting that the debt ratio may be close to peaking,
although this is
not certain given the long-standing challenges to consolidation
and growth.
Fitch has previously highlighted weak growth and a failure to
boost potential
growth, which has fallen in recent years, as a negative rating
trigger. The
National Treasury again revised down its forecast for GDP growth
to 2% for 2015
(from 2.5% in the MTBPS) and to 2.4% in 2016 (from 2.8%).
Downward revisions to
growth forecasts have become regular in recent years, reflecting
among other
factors, electricity shortages and divisions in the labour
market.
Efforts at implementing the National Development Plan remain
piecemeal, raising
concerns about its effectiveness in boosting growth to the
eventual target of
5%.
The outlook for the public finances will form an important part
of Fitch's next
scheduled review of South Africa's sovereign ratings on 5 June.
Our Negative
Outlook and 'BBB' rating for South Africa recognise the growth
and fiscal
consolidation challenges, while acknowledging the economy's
credit strengths and
shock absorbing capacity through a floating exchange rate,
strong banking system
and financing flexibility afforded by a high share of
local-currency debt with
long maturity.
