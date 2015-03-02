(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ACE Insurance Company CJSC (Russia)'s (ACE Russia) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB-' with Negative Outlook and simultaneously withdrawn it. Fitch has also affirmed ACE Russia's National IFS rating at 'AAA(rus)' with Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch has chosen to withdraw ACE Russia's IFS rating for commercial reasons. However, Fitch will continue to provide analytical coverage and maintain the insurer's National IFS rating. ACE Russia is part of ACE Group, a global insurer and reinsurer. The ultimate parent of the group is ACE Limited, domiciled in Switzerland (Long-Term IDR AA-/Stable). Fitch views ACE Russia as "Important" to ACE under its group rating methodology. This is explained by the small size of the insurer relative to ACE Group and support from the parent being 'informal' rather than provided though a formal support agreement. ACE Russia's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that ACE Group would be willing and able to provide capital support to ACE Russia if needed. To date, ACE Russia has received capital support from the group as and when required. It also benefits from group support and close monitoring in all key areas, including underwriting, reinsurance, claims, actuarial, investment and IT. RATING SENSITIVITIES The National IFS rating could be downgraded if, in Fitch's view, the importance of ACE Russia to ACE Group reduces. Contact: Primary Analyst Anastasia Litvinova Director +7 495 956 7082 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited Valovaya Street, 26 Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Committee Chairperson Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 99 01, Email: ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 04 September 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.