(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its new Rating Navigators for the following North American diversified Media companies: --CBS Corporation --Cox Enterprises, Inc. --Discovery Communications LLC --NBCUniversal Media LLC --Time Warner Inc. --Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. --Viacom, Inc. --The Walt Disney Company, Inc. These Rating Navigators should be read in tandem with its companion report entitled 'Media: Rating Navigator Companion' dated Feb. 18, 2015. The reports are available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking the link above. For more information, please visit corporatesshowcase.fitchratings.com/navigator.htm.