(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Malta's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) at 'A'. The
Outlooks are Stable.
The issue ratings on Malta's senior unsecured foreign and local
currency bonds
have also been affirmed at 'A'. The agency has also affirmed
Malta's Short-term
foreign-currency IDR at 'F1' and the Country Ceiling at 'AAA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and the Stable Outlook reflect the following key
rating drivers:
The Maltese economy is outperforming its eurozone peers. Fitch
estimates real
GDP grew by 3.4% in 2014, better than in 2013 (2.5%) and higher
than both the
eurozone average (0.9%) and the 'A' median of 3.1% over five
years. Fitch
expects potential growth to average 3% in 2015-16, continuing
above the eurozone
average. The agency expects domestic demand to be the main
engine of growth.
Private consumption will be supported by a moderate increase in
real disposable
income, underpinned by falling energy prices and a buoyant
labour market.
Private investment is supported by the construction of a new
power plant. A
weaker euro is expected to support exports of goods and
services. At 5.9% in
December 2014, the unemployment rate was below both the 'A'
median and the
eurozone average, while the employment rate has risen,
underpinned by the
increasing female labour market participation rate.
Public finances remain weaker relative to the 'A' median but are
improving.
Fitch estimates that in 2014 the general government deficit
declined to 2.3% of
GDP from 2.7% in 2013. This is the result of revenue growth
outstripping
expenditure growth. Stronger revenues contrast with rising
expenditure,
reflecting significant underlying pressures, which Fitch has
previously
highlighted.
Public finances will follow a similar path in 2015. The budget
remains reliant
on revenue-increasing measures, while an array of social
measures are likely to
further increase government spending. Fitch expects the
revenue-to-GDP ratio to
increase by 1pp, which will likely outstrip the increase in
expenditure-to-GDP
(0.7% of GDP). Nominal GDP growth of 4.8% will support deficit
reduction.
Continued rises in public expenditure could pose a risk to debt
reduction if
revenues underperform in the future. In this respect, the
adoption of the Fiscal
Responsibility Act could help anchor fiscal policy, particularly
with regard to
growth in expenditures, assuming the authorities abide by the
rules.
Public debt dynamics are improving very gradually. General
government gross debt
(GGGD) is forecast to have declined to 68.8% of GDP in 2014 from
69.5% in 2013.
The decline was underpinned by a repayment of arrears by
Enemalta, the public
energy utility, and a primary budget surplus of 0.4% of GDP.
GGGD has peaked at
a lower level (68.8%) compared with our September review
(72.2%), partly because
of higher nominal GDP due to the new ESA2010 statistical
standard. In our
baseline, nominal GDP growth of around 4% and a moderate primary
surplus of 0.5%
of GDP should ensure a gradual decline in public debt to 65.6%
of GDP by 2018.
Contingent liabilities pose additional risks to
creditworthiness.
Government-guaranteed liabilities stood at 16.5% of GDP in 3Q14,
the majority of
them related to Enemalta, while consolidated government payment
arrears were
9.8% of GDP in Q314.
Shanghai Electric Power Company has agreed to acquire a 33%
stake in Enemalta
and this has been approved by the Maltese Parliament. The deal
reportedly has
the potential to enhance Enemalta's profitability over the
medium term and
reduce its debt. A successful restructuring would likely reduce
risks around the
crystallisation of contingent liabilities.
The three Maltese banks directly subjected to the ECB's
Comprehensive Assessment
passed it unscathed. No capital shortfalls under the baseline
and adverse
scenario of the stress tests were found. The adjustments
required as a result of
the Asset Quality Review were limited.
The core domestic banks have a loan/deposit ratio of only around
66% and have
not been drawing significantly on ECB liquidity facilities.
Their Tier 1 capital
ratio stood at 11.08% in June 2014, well above the regulatory
minimum threshold
(8%). The ratio for the whole banking sector (including non-core
domestic and
international banks) was 25.8% in June 2014. The government has
not had to
provide capital or liquidity.
Loan portfolios are concentrated in mortgages, construction and
real estate.
Non-performing loans (NPLs) to total loans stood at 9.5% in June
2014, up from
9.1% in 2013. This was due mainly to the corporate segment where
the NPL ratio
rose to 17% from 15.9%. The bulk (45% of total NPLs) was
concentrated in the
construction sector. A sharp housing market correction combined
with problems
for real estate developers are the main domestic risks to
financial stability,
but Fitch considers this scenario unlikely.
Malta has a robust net external creditor position relative to
rating peers and
positive international investment position. The banking sector
is the main
contributor, but the sovereign is also a modest net external
creditor. External
finance data is affected by the presence of a large
international banking
sector.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a rating
change. However, future developments that could individually or
collectively,
result in a downgrade include:
- Significant slippage from fiscal targets leading to
deteriorating public debt
dynamics.
- Crystallisation of material contingent liabilities from public
sector
companies (particularly Enemalta), a shock to the banking sector
or eurozone
bail-out packages.
The main factors that individually or collectively could trigger
positive rating
action are:
- An improved track record in consolidating the public finances
that leads to a
significantly lower public debt level.
- A significant decline in contingent liabilities.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch understands that Mediterranean Bank (formerly a non-core
domestic bank)
will soon be classified as a core domestic bank. The bank has
rapidly expanded
operations in the island and its balance sheet was EUR2.9bn (37%
of GDP) in
September 2014. This implies that the size of the systemically
important core
domestic banks will increase from around 209% of GDP to 246% of
GDP. There are
six core domestic banks in Malta; the three largest (Bank of
Valletta, HSBC Bank
Malta and Mediterranean Bank) account for 209% of GDP.
Fitch assumes that in case of need, the government of Malta
would only be
predisposed towards supporting the core domestic banks (now
including
Mediterranean Bank), which are systemically important, in
particular Bank of
Valletta (106% of GDP) and Mediterranean Bank. For HSBC Bank
Malta (66% of GDP),
Fitch believes that any necessary support would come from its
parent company. In
Fitch's view, the Maltese government would be very unlikely to
support the
international banks (363% of GDP) and would probably not support
non-core banks
(now 40% of GDP) either.
The European Central Bank's asset purchase programme should help
underpin
inflation expectations, and supports our base case that, in the
context of a
modest economic recovery, the eurozone will avoid prolonged
deflation. Fitch
also assumes gradual progress in deepening financial integration
at the eurozone
level and that eurozone governments will tighten fiscal policy
over the medium
term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michele Napolitano
Director
+44 20 3530 1536
Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Gergely Kiss
Director
+44 20 3530 1425
Committee Chairperson
Richard Fox
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1444
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Country Ceilings
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.