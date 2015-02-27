(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Spain-based
Banco Popular Espanol S.A.'s (Popular) Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BB+' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb-'. The Outlook on its
Long-term IDR is
Negative. At the same time, the agency has affirmed Popular's
Short-term IDR of
'B', Support Rating (SR) of '3' and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
of 'BB+'. A full
list of rating actions is below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS- IDRS, SR, SRF AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
Popular's IDRs and senior debt ratings are driven by the bank's
SRF. Popular's
SR of '3' and SRF of 'BB+' reflect Fitch's view so far that
there is a moderate
likelihood of support for the bank from the Spanish authorities,
if needed. This
is because of Popular's domestic importance with a nationwide
market share of
deposits of around 7%.
The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's opinion that there is a
clear intent to
reduce implicit state support for financial institutions in the
EU, as shown by
a series of legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives,
including the EU's
Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single
Resolution
Mechanism (SRM).
RATING SENSITIVITIES- IDRS, SR, SRF AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
Popular's IDRs and senior debt ratings are predominantly
sensitive to the same
factors that may drive a change in its SR and SRF.
The SR and SRF are sensitive to a weakening of the assumptions
around Spain's
ability and propensity to provide timely support to the bank. Of
these, the
greatest sensitivity is to progress made in implementing the
BRRD and the SRM.
Fitch expects to downgrade Popular's SR to '5' and revise its
SRF to 'No Floor'
by end-1H15. A downward revision of the SRF would result in the
alignment of
Popular's Long-term IDR and senior debt ratings with its VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATING
Popular's VR of 'bb-' factors in the bank's weak asset quality
indicators,
reflecting its large exposure to problematic real estate
development assets.
This in turn puts pressure on its internal capital generation
capacity and
leaves capital vulnerable to additional collateral valuation
shocks. The VR also
reflects Popular's strong SME banking franchise in Spain, which
provides healthy
recurrent revenues, and the bank's adequate funding and
liquidity position.
The bank's exposure to loans for real estate development and
foreclosed
properties accounted for a high 16.5% of total end-2014 assets.
Fitch calculates
Popular's NPLs represent 19.5% of end-2014 gross loans (25.6%
including
foreclosures). In 2014, NPL volumes declined by 4%, helped by
lower gross NPL
entries, write-offs and foreclosures. The latter increased by
24% to EUR8.4bn,
despite an acceleration of real estate asset sales to EUR1.5bn.
Popular's Fitch core capital ratio improved to an acceptable
9.7% at end-2014
from 8.4% at end-2013. The bank issued EUR750m additional Tier 1
securities in
February 2015, which together with the existing eligible
outstanding hybrid debt
increases Fitch's eligible capital (FEC) ratio up to 11.8% on a
proforma basis.
However, the stock of unreserved problem assets exceeded 2x
end-2014 FEC,
reflecting that capital is still vulnerable to further asset
quality stress.
In Fitch's view, Popular's strong SME franchise, with a market
share of roughly
17% in Spain, provides it with some pricing power that
translates into
relatively wide client margins and resilient revenues. However,
given the bank's
weak asset quality and its SME focus, Fitch expects impairment
charges to
continue to partially erode bottom line earnings in the
medium-term.
Popular's funding profile is adequate for its business profile.
Fitch calculates
that the bank had a loan-to-deposit ratio (adjusted for
reserves,
securitisation and mediation loans) of 116% and held a portfolio
of unencumbered
ECB-eligible assets accounting for 6.2% of total assets at
end-2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VIABILITY RATING
Fitch considers a potential upgrade of the VR in the next 12 to
18 months would
be driven by an expected positive trend in asset quality and
capital.
In particular, upside potential for Popular's VR is reliant upon
the bank's
ability to reduce its portfolio of real estate assets, both
loans and foreclosed
assets, which together with improving NPL trends should
translate into better
asset quality metrics. An increase in reserve coverage ratios
for problem assets
could also help to achieve this. A combination of improving
asset quality and
internal capital generation capacity should also help the bank
to further
strengthen its capital base. Downward pressure on the VR is
limited but could
arise if there is further deterioration in Popular's asset
quality metrics.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Popular and
its funding
vehicles are all notched down from its VR in accordance with
Fitch's 'Assessing
and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' criteria.
Their ratings are
primarily sensitive to any change in Popular's VR.
Subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt is rated one notch below
Popular's VR to
reflect below average loss severity of this type of debt when
compared with
average recoveries.
The preference shares are rated three notches below Popular's VR
to reflect
higher loss severity risk of these securities when compared with
average
recoveries (two notches from the VR) as well as moderate risk of
non-performance
relative to its VR (an additional one notch). For the latter,
coupons can be
paid out of distributable reserves.
The rating actions are as follows:
Popular:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
VR: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
SRF: affirmed at 'BB+'
Long-term senior unsecured debt programme: affirmed at 'BB+'
Short-term senior unsecured debt programme and commercial paper:
affirmed at 'B'
Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'B+'
BPE Financiaciones S.A.:
Long-term senior unsecured debt and debt programme (guaranteed
by Popular):
affirmed at 'BB+'
Short-term senior unsecured debt programme (guaranteed by
Popular): affirmed at
'B'
BPE Preference International Limited
Preference shares: affirmed at 'B-'
Popular Capital, S.A.
Preference shares: affirmed at 'B-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roger Turro
Director
+34 93 323 8406
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Josu Fabo
Director
+44 20 3530 1513
Committee Chairperson
Erwin Van Lumich, CFA
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014 and 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities',
dated 31 January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria
Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
