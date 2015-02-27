(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, February 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will host sovereign credit briefings in Hong Kong and Singapore in the first quarter of 2015. Tony Stringer, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, Global Sovereigns and Supranationals, will be joined by Fitch's Asia-Pacific Sovereigns team and by leading investors to discuss the global and APAC economic and sovereign outlook. Themes to be addressed include the outlook for global monetary policy; the threat of deflation; geopolitical risks from Russia/Ukraine; challenges to the Eurozone adjustment process including the renewed risk of Greek exit; China's economic outlook; prospects for reform in India and Indonesia; and Fitch's views on Malaysia . Members of the audience will also have the opportunity to participate in an interactive poll on several topical questions. Details of the dates and venues are as follows: Hong Kong: 17 March 2015 (Tuesday), 8.30am to 1.00pm Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong - Grand Ballroom, Level 2 Singapore: 18 March 2015 (Wednesday), 8:30am to 1.00pm Ballroom 2, Lower Lobby, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, 1 Fullerton Square Attendance is complimentary but seating capacity is limited. Market participants and media representatives are advised to pre-register by clicking on one of the following links: Hong Kong: here Singapore: here Contacts: Mimi Zhao, Hong Kong (General queries) Tel: +852 2263 9982 mimi.zhao@fitchratings.com Wandy Hon, Hong Kong (Investor queries) Tel: +852 2263 9915 wandy.hon@fitchratings.com Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong (Media queries) Tel: +852 2263 9935 wailun.wan@fitchratings.com Tracy Phee, Singapore (General queries) Tel: +65 6796 7209 tracy.phee@fitchratings.com Wayne Lai, Singapore (Investor queries) Tel: +65 6796 7219 wayne.lai@fitchratings.com Leslie Tan, Singapore (Media queries) Tel: +65 6796 7234 leslie.tan@fitchratings.com Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com; Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 'Asia Pacific Sovereign Overview 1Q15', dated 17 February 2015; 'Quantitative Easing: Impact on Sovereigns', dated 23 February 2015 Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Asia-Pacific Sovereign Overview 1Q15 here Quantitative Easing: Impact on Sovereigns here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.