(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, March 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Credito Emiliano's
(Credem, BBB+/Negative/bbb+) EUR200m subordinated callable fixed
rate reset Tier
2 debt issue a rating of 'BBB'.
The notes have an original maturity date in 2025, with an issuer
call option in
2020. They will pay a 3.125% fixed annual coupon until the reset
date.
The notes qualify as Tier 2 capital under the Capital
Requirements Directive
(CRD) IV. They contain contractual loss absorption features,
which will be
triggered at the point of non-viability of the bank, with no
equity conversion
feature.
The notes can be redeemed in whole but not in part, at their
principal amount
together with interest accrued upon the occurrence of a change
in the regulatory
classification of the notes that would be likely to result in
their exclusion,
in whole, as Tier 2 capital of Credem.
The subordinated notes will be transferable on the Luxemburg
Stock Exchange.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated one notch below Credem's Viability Rating
(VR) of 'bbb+', in
accordance with Fitch's criteria for "Assessing and Rating Bank
Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities". The notching includes one notch for loss
severity and zero
notches for non-performance risk.
The one notch for loss severity reflects the below-average
recovery prospects
for the notes in case of non-viability. Fitch has applied zero
notches for
incremental non-performance risk, as the write-down of the notes
will only occur
once the point of non-viability is reached and there is no
coupon flexibility
prior to non-viability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The subordinated debt rating is directly linked to Credem's VR
and is sensitive
to the same factors that may affect the bank's VR.
The notes' rating is also sensitive to a change in notching
should Fitch change
its assessment of loss severity or non-performance risk.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Fabio Ianno
Director
+ 44 203 530 1232
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
E14 5GN London
Secondary Analyst
Manuela Banfi
Associate Director
+ 39 02879087202
Committee Chairperson
Erwin Van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 933238403
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities
Criteria', dated 31 January 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
