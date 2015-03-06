(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
non-life insurer
Westfaelische Provinzial Versicherung AG's (WPV) and life
insurer Provinzial
NordWest Lebensversicherung AG's (PNWL) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings
at 'AA-' with Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Fitch's view of WPV and PNWL as core
entities of the German
Provinzial NordWest (PNW) insurance group, which we consider as
an integral part
of the German savings bank group Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe
(Sparkassen) (SFG;
A+/Stable). The ratings of WPV and PNWL benefit from their
ultimate ownership by
SFG.
On a standalone basis, PNW is strongly capitalised, has prudent
reserving
methods and has consistently reported strong underwriting
performance at least
over the last five years. Less positively, the significant share
of home
insurance in PNW's non-life business exposes the group to
windstorm damage,
although this is mitigated by adequate reinsurance. Its regional
focus on
north-west Germany limits its geographical diversification and
growth potential.
PNW's strong market position in its regional market is supported
by its
extensive agency network and its distribution of products
through SFG banks. Its
ability to attract single premium business also benefits from
the company being
a member of SFG.
Fitch expects PNW's investment return rate to have been around
4% in 2014 (2013:
4.2%). We expect a further decline in investment return for
2015, driven by
continued low investment yields. We expect PNW's reported net
income to have
decreased in 2014, but to have been more than EUR100m (2013:
EUR130m). We expect
slightly lower net income in 2015 because of continued low
investment yields.
In 2013, the German non-life insurance industry suffered
exceptionally high
claims from natural catastrophes, far exceeding the
long-term-average. This
trend continued for the home region of PNW in 2014. Fitch
expects reinsurance to
have been adequate in 2014 and PNW to report a small
consolidated net
underwriting result (2013: EUR22m).
WPV's net combined ratio weakened to a preliminary 97.7% in 2014
from 92.2% in
2013, which is worse than Fitch's expectation for the German
non-life market of
95% (2013: 99.2%). Fitch expects WPV's net combined ratio to
improve
significantly in 2015 if natural catastrophe activity returns to
the
long-term-average.
PNWL's gross written premium (GWP) increased to EUR2.1bn in 2014
from EUR1.5bn
in 2013 as single premium business grew to EUR1.2bn from
EUR0.5bn. PNWL's new
business measured by annual premium equivalent (APE, annual
premium + 1/10
single premium) grew 67.3%.
PNW had total assets of EUR22.7bn at end-2013 and reported GWP
of EUR3.2bn in
2013. The group includes one life and three non-life insurers,
of which WPV and
PNWL form the main pillars.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As Fitch regards PNWL and WPV as an integral part of SFG,
changes to SFG's
rating are likely to be reflected in the insurers' ratings.
In addition, a downgrade of PNWL's and WPV's ratings could be
triggered by an
adverse change in Fitch's view of the strategic importance of
public sector
insurers within SFG or of PNWL and WPV within PNW. Such a change
in view is
unlikely in the near- to medium-term but could result, for
example, from a
severely depleted capital position at PNWL and WPV.
Applicable criteria 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4
September 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
