(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the National
Long-Term Ratings on eight Thai subsidiaries of foreign
financial institutions.
The following have been affirmed at 'AAA(tha)':
- United Overseas Bank (Thai) Public Company Limited (UOBT),
- Bank of China (Thai) Public Company Limited (BOCT),
- Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Thai) Public Company
Limited (ICBCT),
and
- ICBC (Thai) Leasing Company Limited (ICBCTL).
Maybank Kim Eng Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited
(MBKET) has been
affirmed at 'AA(tha)'. The following have been affirmed at
'AA-(tha)':
- CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited (CIMBT),
- CIMB Securities (Thailand) Company Limited (CIMBS), and
- Capital Nomura Securities Public Company Limited (CNS).
Fitch has also affirmed UOBT's and CIMBT's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and 'BBB'.
Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn CIMBT's Long-Term and
Short-Term IDRs,
Support Rating, and Viability Rating, as these are no longer
considered relevant
to the agency's international coverage.
A full list of rating actions is included at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - National Ratings, IDRs, Support Ratings and
Senior Debt
The National Ratings of UOBT, BOCT, ICBCT, MBKET, CIMBT, CIMBS,
and CNS, as well
as the IDRs and Support Ratings of UOBT and CIMBT, are driven by
Fitch's view
that these are strategically important subsidiaries of their
respective groups -
namely United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB; AA-/Stable), Bank of
China (BOC;
A/Stable) Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC;
A/Stable), Malayan
Banking Berhad (Maybank; A-/Negative), CIMB Bank Berhad (CIMB),
and Nomura
Holdings Incorporated (NH; A-/Stable/VR of bbb). This is due to
high levels of
group shareholding and control, name- and brand-sharing,
management integration,
and histories of support. Hence Fitch believes that there would
be a high
probability of extraordinary support for the subsidiaries if
required.
The National Ratings of ICBCTL are equalised with that of ICBCT
to reflect
Fitch's view that it is a core subsidiary of the bank. ICBCTL is
a key part of
the bank's strategy, accounting for around 30% of consolidated
loans and 40% of
consolidated revenues in 2014.
The senior debt ratings at CIMBT, ICBCTL, MBKET, and UOBT are
consistent with
the National Ratings at these entities, as they represent
unsubordinated and
unsecured obligations of the borrowers.
The Negative Outlook at MBKET is consistent with the Outlook at
its ultimate
parent Maybank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - National Ratings, IDRs, Support Ratings
and Senior Debt
The National Ratings at UOBT, BOCT, ICBCT, and ICBCTL are
already at the top end
of the scale and no upside is possible. Otherwise, the ratings
on these
subsidiaries and on ICBCTL, MBKET, and CNS would be impacted to
a similar extent
by rating actions at their parent entities.
The ratings on CIMBT and CIMBS could be impacted by material
changes in the
credit of the main group entity CIMB. A significant and
sustained improvement in
CIMB's profile may result in upgrades of the subsidiaries'
ratings, while a
major deterioration may result in downgrades.
Any changes in the perceived propensity of the groups to support
their Thai
subsidiaries could also lead to rating shifts. For example, a
large divestment
of any shareholdings, or a clear lack of financial commitment
may lead to
downgrades.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Viability Ratings
The VRs at UOBT and CIMBT are driven by their relatively smaller
size and local
franchise. The ratings also take into account UOBT's strong
capitalisation and
weaker financial performance compared to similarly rated banks.
CIMBT's VR
reflects an acceptable financial profile at the current rating;
although some of
the key financial measures, particularly in earnings and
capitalisation, are
moderately weaker than similarly rated peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Viability Ratings
A material deterioration in key financial metrics, particularly
in
profitability, asset quality and capital, could negatively
affect the VRs on
UOBT and CIMBT. Maintenance of satisfactory profitability and
asset quality
through a weak operating environment is likely to strengthen the
banks'
positions at the current VRs. A sustain improvement in their
overall financial
profiles could lead to upgrades, although this appears unlikely
in the short
term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated Debt
CIMBT's Lower Tier 2 debts are rated one notch below CIMBT's
National Long-term
Rating, reflecting their subordination in the capital structure
and in line with
Fitch's approach of rating such instrument. Any change in
CIMBT's National
Long-Term Rating would similarly affect the rating of its
subordinated debts.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Guaranteed Bonds
ICBCTL's bonds guaranteed by ICBCT are rated at the same level
as ICBCT's
National Long-Term Rating based entirely on an unconditional and
irrevocable
guarantee provided by ICBCT. The ratings of the guaranteed bond
would be
affected by any negative ratings action on ICBCT. For example,
this could be
caused by a change in ICBC's ability to support ICBCT or by a
shift in ICBC's
propensity to support ICBCT.
The list of ratings actions is as follows:
UOBT:
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Stable
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
- National senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'
BOCT:
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
CIMBT:
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable, and
withdrawn
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3', and
withdrawn
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-', and withdrawn
- Support Rating affirmed at '2', and withdrawn
- National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(tha)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
- National Short-term debts affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
- Lower Tier 2 debt affirmed at 'A+(tha)'
CIMBS:
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(tha)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
ICBCT:
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
ICBCTL:
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
- National Long-Term guaranteed bonds by ICBCT affirmed at
'AAA(tha)' ; Outlook
Stable
- National Long-Term senior unsecured bonds affirmed at
'AAA(tha)'
- National Short-Term unsecured unsubordinated debenture
programme affirmed at
'F1+(tha)'
MBKET:
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(tha)'; Outlook
Negative
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
- National senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'AA(tha)'
CNS:
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(tha)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
Contacts:
Primary Analysts
Ambreesh Srivastava (UOBT's and CIMBT's International Ratings)
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Parson Singha, CFA (UOBT's National Ratings, CNS)
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Patchara Sarayudh (CIMBT's National Ratings, CIMBS)
Director
+662 108 0152
Trin Siriwutiset (MBKET, BOCT)
Associate Director
+662 108 0154
Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat (ICBCT, ICBCTL)
Associate Director
+662 108 0153
Secondary Analysts
Parson Singha, CFA (UOBT's International Ratings, ICBCT)
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Patchara Sarayudh (CIMBT's International Ratings, ICBCTL, BOCT)
Director
+662 108 0152
Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat (UOBT's National Ratings, MBKET)
Associate Director
+662 108 0153
Trin Siriwutiset (CIMBT's National Ratings, CIMBS, CNS)
Associate Director
+662 108 0154
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
