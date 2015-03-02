(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ageas SA/NV's Portuguese insurance entities and simultaneously withdrawn their ratings. The entities are Ocidental-Companhia Portuguesa de Seguros, S.A. (Ocidental Seguros) and Medis - Companhia Portuguesa de Seguros de Saude (Medis), rated at Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) 'BBB', and Ocidental-Companhia Portuguesa de Seg. de Vida, S.A. (Ocidental Vida), rated at IFS 'BBB-'. The Outlooks were Positive prior to withdrawal. Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as Ocidental Seguros, Medis and Ocidental Vida have chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Ocidental Seguros, Medis and Ocidental Vida . KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating of Ocidental Seguros and Medis reflects their importance, in Fitch's view, to Ageas following the acquisition of full ownership by Ageas of these entities in June 2014. The IFS ratings of Ocidental Seguros and Medis are two notches above Portugal's sovereign rating (BB+/Positive) and their standalone assessment. Fitch views these operations as "very important" to Ageas, according to the agency's insurance group rating methodology. The IFS rating of the life insurer Ocidental Vida is one notch higher than Portugal's sovereign rating and its standalone assessment. Ageas' stated strategy is to focus on the non-life business and Ocidental Vida was not part of the acquisition that involved Ocidental Seguros and Medis. Fitch views Ocidental Vida as "very important" to Ageas, albeit to a lesser extent than the non-life companies. The ratings of Ocidental Vida, Ocidental Seguros and Medis also reflect their strong capital (albeit declining for Ocidental Vida following capital management actions by Ageas), robust non-life profitability and strong business position within the Portuguese market. This is partially offset by pressures on life earnings due to a challenging operating environment in Portugal. The ratings take into account the exposure of the companies' balance sheets to Portuguese state assets. The Positive Outlooks on these ratings reflect that on Portugal's sovereign rating. Contact: Primary Analyst Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Marc-Philippe Juilliard Senior Director +33 1 4429 91 37 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 1530 1168 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.