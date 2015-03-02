(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, March 02 (Fitch) The Indian budget,
released on 28
February, includes both positive and negative elements for the
sovereign credit,
says Fitch Ratings. The continuation of the structural reform
process, and
efforts to reduce infrastructure bottlenecks - as reflected in
several items in
the budget - is credit positive. Credibility is also boosted by
the central
government having met its FY15 budget deficit target of 4.1%,
despite
over-optimistic revenue targets.
However, the medium-term fiscal consolidation strategy has been
loosened
somewhat, which is credit negative. The lack of a more ambitious
deficit
reduction path will mean that India's debt burden - which is
already high - will
continue to be a rating and credit weakness. The central
government is retaining
its objective to achieve a 3.0% of GDP deficit over the medium
term; however,
this will now be reached a year later than planned, and FY16's
deficit target
has been raised by 30bp to 3.9%. Furthermore, if disinvestment
were to be
treated as a "below the line" financing item - as is
international best practice
- instead of a revenue item, the deficit target would be higher
and rising -
from 4.3% in FY15 to 4.4% in FY16.
The widening deficit target is particularly notable for India,
given the
country's relatively high public debt burden, which Fitch has
long highlighted
as a key credit weakness. Public debt is close to 65% of GDP,
much higher than
the 39% median for 'BBB' category sovereigns.
The FY16 revenue targets are generally more credible than in
last July's
intermediate budget, with the exception of a much larger
disinvestment target
than that achieved in FY15. The budget aims for tax revenue to
rise by only 1.3%
in nominal terms, which is modest. The tax revenue target
reflects in part the
government's strategy to focus more on additional benefits for
the middle class
as opposed to broadening the income tax base to generate greater
revenue.
Part of the increase in the planned deficit is also linked to a
significant rise
in central government capex. Considering India's large
infrastructure deficit,
this is likely to have a direct positive effect on growth, while
potentially
crowding-in private sector investments.
Since taking office in May 2014, the government has gradually
announced and
implemented structural reforms, and this budget is no exception.
Improving
governance and the business environment continues to be a focus
for the
government, and Fitch believes that the gradual implementation
of small reforms
is likely to have a significant effect on growth over the medium
and long term.
At the same time, structural obstacles to growth remain,
including labour market
rigidities and many infrastructure bottlenecks.
Contacts:
Thomas Rookmaaker
Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9891
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801 Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway
Hong Kong
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.