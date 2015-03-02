(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, March 02 (Fitch) The Indian budget, released on 28 February, includes both positive and negative elements for the sovereign credit, says Fitch Ratings. The continuation of the structural reform process, and efforts to reduce infrastructure bottlenecks - as reflected in several items in the budget - is credit positive. Credibility is also boosted by the central government having met its FY15 budget deficit target of 4.1%, despite over-optimistic revenue targets. However, the medium-term fiscal consolidation strategy has been loosened somewhat, which is credit negative. The lack of a more ambitious deficit reduction path will mean that India's debt burden - which is already high - will continue to be a rating and credit weakness. The central government is retaining its objective to achieve a 3.0% of GDP deficit over the medium term; however, this will now be reached a year later than planned, and FY16's deficit target has been raised by 30bp to 3.9%. Furthermore, if disinvestment were to be treated as a "below the line" financing item - as is international best practice - instead of a revenue item, the deficit target would be higher and rising - from 4.3% in FY15 to 4.4% in FY16. The widening deficit target is particularly notable for India, given the country's relatively high public debt burden, which Fitch has long highlighted as a key credit weakness. Public debt is close to 65% of GDP, much higher than the 39% median for 'BBB' category sovereigns. The FY16 revenue targets are generally more credible than in last July's intermediate budget, with the exception of a much larger disinvestment target than that achieved in FY15. The budget aims for tax revenue to rise by only 1.3% in nominal terms, which is modest. The tax revenue target reflects in part the government's strategy to focus more on additional benefits for the middle class as opposed to broadening the income tax base to generate greater revenue. Part of the increase in the planned deficit is also linked to a significant rise in central government capex. Considering India's large infrastructure deficit, this is likely to have a direct positive effect on growth, while potentially crowding-in private sector investments. Since taking office in May 2014, the government has gradually announced and implemented structural reforms, and this budget is no exception. Improving governance and the business environment continues to be a focus for the government, and Fitch believes that the gradual implementation of small reforms is likely to have a significant effect on growth over the medium and long term. At the same time, structural obstacles to growth remain, including labour market rigidities and many infrastructure bottlenecks. Contacts: Thomas Rookmaaker Director Sovereigns +852 2263 9891 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801 Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway Hong Kong Justin Patrie Senior Director +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.