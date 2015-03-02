(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Nykredit
Realkredit AS's
(A/Stable/F1) issue of additional Tier 1 notes a final rating of
'BB+'.
The final rating is in line with the expected rating Fitch
assigned to the notes
on 13 February 2015 (see "Fitch Rates Nykredit Realkredit's CRD
IV-Compliant AT1
Capital Instruments 'BB+(EXP)'' at www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are CRD IV-compliant perpetual non-cumulative
resettable additional
Tier 1 instruments with a call option after just after five
years. The notes are
subject to temporary write-down if the common equity Tier 1
(CET1) ratio of
Nykredit Realkredit and/or Nykredit Realkredit Group and/or
Nykredit Holding
Group falls below 7.125%, and any coupon payments may be
cancelled at the
discretion of the bank.
The rating is five notches below Nykredit Realkredit's 'a'
Viability Rating (VR)
in accordance with Fitch's criteria for assessing and rating
bank subordinated
and hybrid securities. The notching reflects the notes' higher
expected loss
severity relative to senior unsecured creditors (two notches)
and higher
non-performance risk (three notches) given the fully
discretionary coupon
payments. Nykredit Realkredit's large capital buffer above the
7.125% CET1
trigger and regulatory minimum capital ratios is sufficient to
limit the
notching for non-performance risk to three (which could
otherwise result in
wider notching).
Given the securities are perpetual, their deep subordination,
coupon flexibility
and going concern mandatory write-down of the instruments, Fitch
has assigned
100% equity credit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the notes are notched from Nykredit Realkredit's VR, their
rating is
primarily sensitive to a change in the VR. The notes' rating is
also sensitive
to a wider notching if Fitch changes its assessment of the
probability of the
notes' non-performance risk relative to the risk captured in
Nykredit
Realkredit's VR.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Bjorn Norrman
Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Committee Chairperson
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 113
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid
Securities", dated 31 January 2014, and "Global Financial
Institutions Rating
Criteria," dated 31 January 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
