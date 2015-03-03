(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 03 (Fitch) The Italian government's new scheme to
guarantee
mortgages to specific types of borrower is unlikely to have a
major impact on
new lending volumes, Fitch Ratings says. It reduces the credit
risk (and hence
the capital requirements) of lending to targetted borrowers. But
low demand from
borrowers and cautious underwriting will continue to constrain
growth in lending
to fund new house purchases.
The Fondo Garanzia Prima Casa became operational at the end of
January. It aims
to support lending to borrowers who may not have sought, or been
granted, access
to credit since the financial crisis - chiefly first time buyers
under 35 years
of age. These borrowers accounted for just 21% of mortgage
applications in 4Q14
according to bank credit information company CRIF. Under the
scheme, the
government will guarantee up to 50% of the loan balance of new
mortgages with a
maximum size of EUR250,000. The state guarantee means that loans
made under the
scheme absorb less capital.
The scheme also enables banks to recover the guaranteed portion
of the loan 18
months after the borrower's default. This is a significant
benefit in Italy,
where the typical loan enforcement process is very long and
uncertain. We
estimate the legal recovery procedures on average take seven
years. Our latest
Italian Mortgage Market Index highlights that income from
recovery activity in
RMBS transactions is low, with period recoveries running at 5%
of the
outstanding defaults, while cumulative recoveries on all
defaults to date stand
at only 20%.
The guarantee scheme should encourage mortgage lending to
first-time buyers in
Italy, potentially at lower rates than were previously
available, and we think
it will be most useful to very small, regional lenders. These
banks generally
experience longer recovery times with more variable outcomes,
due to their
smaller and less efficient servicing operations. They may also
find it harder to
rebuild capital buffers compared to the bigger lenders.
Of Italy's most active mortgage lenders, Intesa SanPaolo,
UniCredit, Banco
Popolare, Credito Valtellinese are all participating and others
may decide to do
so. However, it is possible that banks will consider the
operational burden of
joining the scheme and administering it excessive for the
relatively small
potential increase in lending if they participate.
Indeed, feedback from lenders indicates that initial demand for
partially
guaranteed mortgages has been low. It may increase over time as
awareness of the
scheme grows. But low demand would be consistent with our view
that borrower
appetite for credit is limited, primarily due to labour market
weakness (youth
unemployment was 41.2% as of January 2015) and economic
uncertainty caused by a
prolonged recession.
Nor do we think lenders' risk appetite will grow or underwriting
standards
change as a result of the scheme. Banks are not designing new
mortgage products
to incorporate it and continue to target low-risk borrowers with
relatively low
loan-to-value ratios (below 50%), which will naturally exclude
many first time
buyers.
Bank of Italy data last month showed new residential mortgage
originations in
Italy increased 7.3% yoy in the first nine months of 2014, but
this was largely
due to refinancing activity. We think that new origination could
increase by 5%
yoy in 2015, but this will again be driven by refinancing of
existing loans,
which accounted for 36% of new originations in 4Q14, according
to CRIF.
The scheme does not change our forecast that Italian house
prices will fall
further, by around 3% in the next two years, unless the economy
picks up and
restrictions on credit access ease further.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
