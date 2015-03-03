(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of Doral Bank to 'D' from 'C' following the
FDIC's
announcement that the bank is closed and under receivership.
Doral Bank's
Viability Rating of 'f' indicates Fitch's view that the bank
failed leading to
regulatory intervention.
Fitch has also downgraded the ratings of the bank's parent,
Doral Financial Corp
(DRL), to 'D'. While the regulatory shutdown impacts Doral Bank,
Fitch believes
that DRL will likely default or file for bankruptcy in the near
term as the
company's ability to meet financial obligations has deteriorated
significantly
following the seizure of its operating bank.
The ratings for the senior notes and preferred stock remain at
'C', which is
Fitch's lowest debt level rating. Fitch has also assigned
Recovery Ratings to
the bank's senior notes and preferred stock outstanding. Based
on the company's
regulatory Y9LP filing as of Dec. 31, 2014, in Fitch's view, the
recovery
prospects for the senior notes and the preferred obligations,
the latter of
which are already in deferral, are very poor given the minimal
level of assets
and cash that the holding company possesses subsequent to the
seizure of Doral
Bank. Further, the FDIC estimates that it will incur a $749
million loss,
further supporting the view that recovery for unsecured holding
company
creditors are expected to be minimal.
The FDIC, as receiver, entered into a purchase and assumption
agreement with
Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Hato Rey, Puerto Rico and an
alliance with
co-bidders including FirstBank Puerto Rico, Centennial Bank,
Conway Arkansas,
and J.C. Flowers III LP to acquire the banking operations
including all deposits
of Doral Bank. As such, Fitch believes Doral Bank's long-term
and short-term
deposit ratings would be higher than its current ratings of
'C/C' reflecting the
depositors are in a better position now. However, the deposits
were transferred
to three different entities. Fitch has withdrawn the deposit
ratings at this
time.
As of Dec. 31, 2014, Doral Bank had approximately $5.9bn in
total assets. As
part of the transaction with the FDIC, Banco Popular will
purchase $3.25 billion
of Doral Bank's assets. The FDIC entered into two separate
agreements to sell
$1.3 billion of Doral Bank's assets to other parties. Those
sales are expected
to close in 30 days. The FDIC will retain the remaining assets
for later
disposition.
Fitch expects to withdraw all ratings for DRL in approximately
30 days.
Fitch has downgraded the following ratings:
Doral Financial Corporation
--Long-term IDR to 'D' from 'C';
--Short-term IDR to 'D' from 'C';
--Viability Rating to 'f' from 'c'.
Doral Bank
--Long-term IDR to 'D' from 'C';
--Short-term IDR to 'D' from 'C';
--Viability Rating to 'f' from 'c'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings and assigned Recovery
Ratings:
Doral Financial Corporation
--Senior debt at 'C/'RR6';
--Preferred stock at 'C/RR6'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Doral Financial Corporation
--Support at '5';
--Support at Floor 'NF';
Doral Bank
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings:
Doral Bank
--Long-term deposits at 'CC' and withdrawn;
--Short-term deposit at 'C' and withdrawn.
Contact:
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0865
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jaymin Berg
Director
+1-212-908-0368
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
THE ISSUER DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE RATING PROCESS OTHER THAN
THROUGH THE
MEDIUM OF ITS PUBLIC DISCLOSURE
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
--'Recovery Rating for Financial Institutions' (Sept. 24, 2013);
--'Puerto Rico Banks: Difficult Operating Environment Constrains
Ratings' (May
20, 2014).
