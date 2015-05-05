(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the Reserve Bank of
Australia's (RBA)
recent interest rate cut is likely to lead to a strengthened
macro-prudential
response from the Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority
(APRA) for the
Australian banking system, although implementation will probably
remain targeted
and occur on a bank-by-bank basis.
Today's rate cut is likely to further fuel the Australian
property market,
particularly in Sydney, at a time when the authorities are
trying to take the
steam out of the market. Macro-prudential tools allow the
regulator to influence
banks' risk appetite, preserving asset quality and limiting
potential losses in
the event of an economic shock. The Australian banking system
benefits from
strong loss absorption capacity given the banks' sound profit
generation and
provision levels, as well as adequate capitalisation. These
strengths could be
undermined by further increases in property prices and household
debt, given
mortgages form the largest asset class for Australian banks.
APRA has targeted certain higher risk areas such as investor
mortgages,
indicating growth in excess of 10% per annum would trigger
closer regulatory
monitoring and may lead to tougher capital requirements. In
addition, APRA could
use a set of other macro-prudential tools which may include a
combination of
debt-servicing requirements, additional capital requirements
and/or
loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions, depending on each
lender. Given the
existence of lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI), which mitigates
the banks' risk
of higher LVR mortgages, debt-servicing requirements and higher
capital
requirements on a bank-by-bank basis are likely to be the
preferred options.
Growing risks in the housing market and the banks' mortgage
portfolios could be
exacerbated if further macro-prudential scrutiny is not
forthcoming. The recent
interest rate cut may lead to further house price appreciation,
especially in
cities such as Sydney and Melbourne, where there has been
greater investor
activity over the past 12 to 18 months. The first rate cut in
February 2015 was
followed by increased activity in these housing markets. The
growth in house
prices exceeded lending growth up to the end of 2014, but this
trend could
reverse as interest rates are at historical lows. At the same
time, it makes
borrowers vulnerable to a potential increase in interest rates
in the medium
term. Australia has one of the highest household debt levels
globally, and if
low interest rates contribute to higher credit growth, it could
drive up
household indebtedness from already historically high levels.
Falling interest rates may also result in further growth in
potentially
higher-risk loan types, such as interest-only and investor
loans. These loan
types already represent a high proportion of new approvals for
Australian banks,
as shown in Fitch's "APAC Banks: Chart of the Month, February
2015". The
proportion of new interest-only mortgages is higher than new
investor mortgages,
suggesting that owner-occupiers are increasing the use of these
types of loans
at a time when historically-low interest rates should encourage
borrowers to pay
off debt. Serviceability testing at Fitch-rated Australian banks
may provide
some offset to this risk, with loans assessed on a principle and
interest basis
and at interest rates well above the prevailing market rate.
Contacts:
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000,
Australia
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Jack Do
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0355
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256
0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
