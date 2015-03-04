(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, March 04 (Fitch) New prudential measures
for property
lending from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) are
unlikely to have a
significant impact on bank lending standards, says Fitch
Ratings. The new
measures will help to reduce transaction volume, especially at
the lower end of
the housing market, which in turn will slow down
property-related lending.
However, Hong Kong banks have already built in sufficient
capital buffers for
mortgage loans, and maintain tight underwriting standards within
the new rules.
Fitch maintains that large and rising China exposures remain the
greater source
of risk for Hong Kong banks over potential stresses in the local
property
market.
The 27 February HKMA decision to lower maximum loan-to-value
(LTV) and
debt-service ratios further, while applying the 15% risk-weight
floor for
mortgage lending to a wider base, follows ongoing concern from
the HKMA over the
sustainability of the rise in property prices and household
leverage - the
latter having risen to over 64% of GDP.
Mortgage loan growth re-accelerated in December 2014 to 8.8% yoy
from 4.1% yoy
in June, driven by strong demand for small-sized flats. We
believe that the
authorities' choice for another round of tactical
macro-prudential policies over
more aggressive implementation of the countercyclical capital
buffer
requirement, suggests a focus on curbing demand - some of which
may be
speculative in nature in the property market - and, by
extension, protect
household wealth.
Fitch estimates the revised floor rule will drop affected
Fitch-rated banks'
Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio by a manageable 10bp-30bp.
Average LTVs for new
residential mortgages approved in January 2015 were already
below the new 60%
maximum, at 54.5%, while Fitch estimates the average LTV for the
mortgage loan
book as a whole is only 30%-40%. Furthermore, borrowers' monthly
debt payments
remain manageable at 35.5% of income.
It is notable that Hong Kong banks' gross mainland China
exposure (MCE) has
exceeded the loans to the domestic property market since 2010.
We expect
China-related lending growth will continue to grow at the
current rate in 2015,
as certain funding requirements remain in place and banks
increasingly adopt a
more cautious stance in light of more instances of China-related
loans having
turned sour. Gross MCE grew by 20.9% in the 12 months to
September 2014 to 3.1X
capital, mainly to state-sponsored entities (including banks)
and non-mainland
borrowers.
Mainland Chinese bank subsidiaries in Hong Kong have amongst the
highest gross
MCE of up to 9X FCC for those under our coverage. Chong Hing
Bank recorded
faster relative growth in gross MCE amongst the banks that had
already reported
their end-2014 MCEs, at 4.4X FCC at end-2014 - up from 3.5X at
end-2013. This
was attributed to financing its new owner, the Chinese
conglomerate Yuexiu
Enterprises, in 2014.
