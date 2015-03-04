(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today published
Taiwan-based KGI
Bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with a
Stable Outlook and
its Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb+'. At the same time, the agency
has affirmed
the bank's National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings at
'A+(twn)' and 'F1(twn)'
respectively. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and National Ratings
KGI Bank's IDRs and National Ratings reflects Fitch's view that
the bank will
benefit from support from its parent China Development Financial
Holding
Corporation (CDFHC), which has a stronger credit profile than
that of KGI Bank
on a standalone basis. Fitch believes CDFHC is highly likely to
support KGI
Bank, if needed, because KGI Bank is a core part of the parent's
strategy to be
a diversified universal banking group that offers commercial
banking, investment
banking and asset management services.
Fitch's assessment considers the transfer of businesses from
China Industrial
Development Bank's (CDIB) corporate banking and global financial
market
divisions to KGI Bank, which the group had previously announced.
CDIB is another
fully owned subsidiary of CDFHC.
CDFHC's credit profile is not only influenced by KGI Bank's
standalone risk
profile, but also reflects the credit profiles of its investment
banking
operation - namely KGI Securities, another fully-owned
subsidiary of CDFHC - and
CDIB's direct investment business. CDFHC has a strong market
position in the
brokerage and principal investment business in Taiwan, a track
record of
earnings generation capability, and a direct investment
portfolio fully funded
by its own equity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and National Ratings
KGI Bank's IDRs and National Ratings are most sensitive to the
credit profile of
CDFHC (including execution of its strategies) and the bank's own
intrinsic
strength, which has a growing influence on CDFHC's risk profile.
The ratings
currently are support driven, as Fitch expects KGI Bank to
remain a core
subsidiary of CDFHC and its standalone profile to remain weaker
than CDFHC's in
the coming two years.
Negative rating action could arise should KGI Bank's importance
to CDFHC
diminish or the propensity for CDFHC to support it reduce.
Negative rating
action could also be taken if CDFHC's credit profile
deteriorated (including due
to deterioration of KGI Bank's intrinsic credit profile),
potentially from
continued weakening of capitalisation and/or increase in use of
leverage, and/or
from rapid growth at KGI Bank.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Viability Rating (VR)
KGI Bank has a modest franchise with large concentrations in
credit exposures
and deposit funding relative to domestic peers. It stands to
benefit from
increased integration and cooperation with other group entities
(following the
business transfers) through greater business diversity. The VR
takes into
account the bank's growth being adequately supported by a
combination of
internally generated capital and capital injections from the
group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
KGI Bank's VR is most sensitive to the bank's risk-taking,
although the VR
already takes into account Fitch's estimate for double-digit
annual growth in
the next couple of years - if this is to occur, it would
increase the potential
for future asset quality deterioration. As such, an upgrade is
not expected in
the medium term. In any case, an upgrade in the VR will be
dependent upon KGI
Bank strengthening its overall financial profile with prudent
expansion of its
franchise. Any excessive risk taking without mitigation through
improved risk
buffers could lead to negative action on the VR.
The full list of rating actions follows:
Long-Term IDR published at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR assigned at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1 (twn)'
Viability Rating published at 'bb+'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7605
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA
Director
+886 2 8175 7604
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding
Companies", dated 10
August 2012,
"Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 31
January 2014,
"Securities Firms Criteria", dated 31 January 2014 and "National
Scale Ratings
Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
