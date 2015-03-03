(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned six short-term debt issues of SB Securities S.A. 'F3' Short-term ratings. The issues were placed before 1 August 2014, and mature between March 2015 and July 2015. The ISINs of the issues are XS1043507398, XS1048541251, XS1061548134, XS1070572349, XS1076645487 and XS1091696259. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes were issued by Luxemburg-based SB Securities S.A. for the sole purpose of financing loans to Sberbank of Russia (Sberbank, BBB-/Negative/F3). The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Sberbank, and obligations of Sberbank under the guarantee rank equally with all other senior unsecured obligations of the bank. RATING SENSITIVITIES The notes' ratings are equalised with Sberbank's Short-term IDR. A downgrade of Sberbank's Short-term IDR would be likely to lead to a downgrade of the notes. Contact: Primary Analyst Anton Lopatin Director +7 495 956 70 96 Fitch Ratings Moscow Valovaya Str, 26 Moscow Secondary Analyst Konstantin Yakimovich Associate Director +7 495 956 99 78 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 66 57 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 99 01, Email: ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.