Lanka has affirmed
Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation Limited's (SLIC) Insurer
Financial Strength
rating (IFS) at 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also
affirmed the
National Insurer Financial Strength Rating and National
Long-Term Rating at
'AA(lka)' with a Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SLIC's ratings reflect the company's well-established franchise
and market
position, 99.9% state ownership, and its importance to the
government as the
largest state-owned insurer.
SLIC's capitalisation, which is supported by sustained profits
and satisfactory
earnings retention, is commensurate with the rating. Regulatory
solvency at
end-2014 was 13.90x (end-2013:11.48x) in the life business and
3.52x (end-2013:
4.93x) in the non-life business, and they compare well with
peers'. SLIC's
regulatory solvency ratios are comfortably above the regulatory
required minimum
of 1x in both life and non-life.
These strengths are balanced by its significant investments in
non-core
subsidiaries that have been made in line with government policy
and a high
proportion of equities in its investment portfolio, which weaken
SLIC's
risk-based capital. The company is also exposed to high interest
rate risk due
to the asset and liability mismatches in the life business,
which stem from the
limited availability of long-term investments in the market. The
company is in
discussions with the regulator on separating its life and
non-life businesses to
comply with new regulatory requirements.
SLIC's started operations in 1961 and its asset base is now over
LKR150bn. The
company is the market leader in non-life insurance, accounting
for 24.04% of
gross written premiums (GWP) in the market. In the life segment,
the company is
the second-largest, accounting for 19.54% of market GWP in 2013.
SLIC's life
segment recorded a net profit of LKR1.72bn and the non-life
LKR2.93bn in 2013.
SLIC's total premiums fell to LKR20.6bn in 2014 from LKR21.35bn
in 2013 with the
GWP in both life and non-life businesses declining slightly. The
non-life
business's combined ratio is likely to have deteriorated in 2014
due to higher
reserving for third-party motor claims and the competitive
environment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SLIC's National Ratings may be upgraded if it is able to
maintain market share
while maintaining strong capitalisation and recurring core
profitability.
The National and International IFS Ratings and the National
Long-Term Rating
could be downgraded if there is a weakening in the risk capital
due to profit
volatility or higher equity exposure, deterioration in the
non-life combined
ratio to above 100% on a sustained basis or a drop in the life
regulatory
solvency margin below 10x. A weakening in SLIC's importance to
the government,
increased pressure from the state for higher dividend payouts or
a significant
increase in non-core investments could also place pressure on
the ratings.
