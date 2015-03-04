(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Coface Re SA
(Coface Re) an
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating of 'A+'. The Outlook is
Stable.
The company, domiciled in Switzerland, is 100% owned by Coface
SA (Issuer
Default Rating: A/Stable), the group's top holding company. As a
group, Coface
is the third-largest credit insurer globally with an estimated
16% credit
insurance market share in 2013. At end-December 2014, Coface
reported gross
written premiums (GWP) of EUR1.2bn.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating relies on the company's core status within the Coface
group as it
exists solely to accept internal reinsurance from Coface group
members. Coface
Re is fully integrated within and fully reliant on the Coface
group for its
strategic direction, management, underwriting policy and
resources management.
As there is no evidence that policyholders would be given
priority in the
liquidation of a Swiss reinsurance company, the IFS rating of
Coface Re is
aligned with the Issuer Default Rating of Compagnie francaise
d'assurance pour
le commerce exterieur, the group's largest operating entity.
Coface Re has no operating track record outside its accepted
business from the
Coface group. However, because the Coface group is a seasoned
credit insurer,
Coface Re is not viewed by Fitch as a start-up company. In
addition, Coface Re
does not bring any additional underwriting risk to the group as
the group
external reinsurance policy remains unchanged.
The Stable Outlook is in line with that of Compagnie francaise
d'assurance pour
le commerce exterieur.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes to Compagnie francaise d'assurance pour le commerce
exterieur's rating
would likely be reflected in Coface Re's rating.
A downgrade could result from a diminishing of Coface Re's
strategic importance
to the Coface group or from a material deterioration in Coface
Re's financial
profile.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 37
Fitch Ratings S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 203 530 13 94
Committee Chairperson
Clara Hughes
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1249
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1153,
Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4
September 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
