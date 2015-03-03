(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 03 (Fitch) Citigroup's announced sale of OneMain
Financial
Holdings, Inc. (OneMain) to Springleaf Finance Corporation
(Springleaf) is
viewed favorably, says Fitch Ratings. The sale was widely
expected as Citi first
identified OneMain as a noncore business in 2009. There is no
impact to Citi's
ratings.
OneMain's sale price of $4.25 billion results in an estimated
pretax gain of
approximately $1 billion for Citi, and is in line with the
continued wind-down
of noncore assets housed in Citi Holdings. Citi's consumer focus
is on affluent
customers in urban areas, while OneMain offers unsecured
consumer finance loans
serving the underbanked population in the US.
In November 2014, OneMain paid a $1.5 billion dividend to Citi,
as part of a
dividend recapitalization. This was funded by $1.5 billion of
intercompany-related debt from Citi. Some of the proceeds of the
sale will be
used to retire some of the related funding.
Citi remains committed to its 2015 return on assets target of at
least 90 bps in
2015. The associated gain on sale will aid Citi in possibly
meeting its earnings
targets for 2015, though the targets will likely remain very
challenging in
light of the interest rate environment, elevated and uncertain
litigation-related charges, and uneven global economic growth.
Fitch also notes
that while Citi Holdings became profitable in 2014 (excluding
the Department of
Justice fine), the absence of OneMain's earnings may make that
task more
difficult for Citi Holdings after the transaction closes.
OneMain's assets
comprise around 10% of Citi Holdings' total assets.
The deal is expected to close in third-quarter 2015, subject to
regulatory
approvals.
Refer to the press release, "Fitch Places Springleaf's 'B'
Rating on Watch
Negative Following Proposed OneMain Acquisition," for a
discussion of the
effects of this proposed transaction on Springleaf's credit
profile.
Contacts:
Julie Solar
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+1 312 368-5472
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions - Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-0652
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.