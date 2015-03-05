(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 05 (Fitch) The sharp slowdown in Russia's economy
is a significant
shock for the economies of other sovereigns in the Commonwealth
of Independent
States (CIS) region, but the impact on these countries' credit
profiles varies
considerably, Fitch Ratings says. Armenia and Ukraine have the
most direct
exposure among Fitch-rated sovereigns, while the steep fall in
oil prices has
magnified the fallout in Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.
The Russian economic contraction has a direct impact on CIS
countries with close
economic links through trade, remittances, and investment flows.
Indirectly, the
sharp fall in the rouble has been a major factor in significant
currency
adjustments across the region.
Russia is Armenia's leading export market and largest source of
foreign direct
investment and remittances. Russia's slowdown will therefore
have a major impact
on Armenia's growth prospects, as reflected in our one-notch
downgrade of the
latter to 'B+' in January.
The disruption of traditionally close economic ties with Russia
has been a
significant contributor to Ukraine's sharp economic contraction.
Ukraine is the
second most exposed Fitch-rated CIS sovereign even excluding the
impact of the
current conflict and trade restrictions.
Georgia is less exposed to Russia via remittances and trade
ties, although we
are still likely to slightly revise down our GDP growth
projections for
2015-2016. Both Armenia and Georgia have allowed their
currencies to float,
providing a shock absorber and preserving foreign-exchange
reserves.
Direct Russian exposure relative to GDP is lower in Kazakhstan
and Azerbaijan,
but the impact of the rouble's depreciation on their fixed
currencies is a major
indirect channel of contagion - particularly in a context of
lower oil prices.
Azerbaijan has responded by devaluing the manat and shifting
from a US dollar
peg to a euro/dollar basket. We believe there is a high
possibility Kazakhstan
could also devalue, as the tenge's real effective exchange rate
has appreciated
to levels last seen before the February 2014 adjustment.
Devaluation poses risks
for both sovereigns, but they have strong buffers.
Our full report, "Russia Slowdown Hits CIS Sovereigns", is
available to
subscribers at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link
above.
