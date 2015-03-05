(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Banks Datawatch 1M15
here
MOSCOW, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the latest
edition of the
'Russian Banks Datawatch', a monthly publication of spreadsheets
with key data
from Russian banks' statutory accounts. The latest issue
includes balance sheet
figures as of 1 February 2015, as well as changes in January
2015. In addition,
charts indicate changes in the last month for Russia's main
state-related,
privately-owned, foreign-owned and retail banks.
Fitch notes the following key developments in January 2015:
-Corporate loans increased by RUB2.2trn (6.5%) in nominal terms
in January, but
decreased by RUB342bn (-0.9%) after adjusting for 23% rouble
depreciation
against the US dollar
-Retail lending dropped by a moderate RUB46bn (-0.4%) in nominal
terms, or by
RUB127bn (-1.1%) adjusted for rouble depreciation. Among retail
banks only
Sovcombank and Tinkoff reported growth of, respectively, 2.5%
and 1.3%, while
most other players moderately deleveraged by 1%-4%
-Customer funding grew by RUB3.5trn (8.2%) in nominal terms, but
fell slightly
by RUB64bn (-0.1%) net of currency valuation effects as
RUB328bn outflow from
retail accounts was only partially compensated by RUB264bn
inflow of corporate
(excluding government entities) funding
-Banks repaid about RUB1trn of state funding in January, which
had become
expensive after the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) increased the
key interest rate
to 17% from 11.5% in December 2014 (before cutting it slightly
to 15% in
February 2015). This RUB1trn repayment was the result of a
RUB1.6trn decrease of
CBR funding offset by a RUB0.6trn increase in deposits from the
Ministry of
Finance, regional and federal budgets. The biggest net
repayments to the CBR
were by Sberbank (RUB786bn) and VTB group (RUB538bn). This trend
is likely to
continue unless the CBR lowers the key rate further, although
utilisation of CBR
funding may increase if banks are required to refinance lumpy
external debt
repayments of major corporates and/or the market experiences
periods of higher
turbulence again, as was the case in December 2014. CBR funding
of the sector in
foreign currency has become significant, totalling USD21bn (of
which USD9.5bn
was provided to Otkrytie) at 1 February 2015
-The sector reported a RUB34bn net loss in January (-6.2%
annualised ROE).
Alfa-bank significantly outperformed the sector with a net
income of RUB30bn
mainly due to FX-revaluation gains. Among state banks only
Sberbank reported net
income, at RUB3.7bn, while others were loss-making: VTB group
had a loss of
RUB21bn, Gazprombank RUB8bn and Russian Agricultural Bank RUB4bn
-Retail banks performed poorly, and most were loss-making: Home
Credit reported
a loss of RUB2.5bn, Orient Express RUB3.4bn, Rencredit RUB0.9bn,
Sovcombank
RUB1.3bn, OTP RUB0.3bn and Svyaznoy RUB0.6bn. Tinkoff was
marginally profitable,
while Russian Standard's RUB2.4bn net income was mainly due to a
RUB1.9bn
deferred tax gain
-The average total capital ratio (N1, 10% required minimum) of
the 100 sample
banks decreased by 54bps in January. As at end-1M15, seven banks
in the sample
(of those publishing capital ratios) had a total capital ratio
below 11%: Ak
Bars (10.7%), Bystrobank (10.7%), Bank of Moscow (10.5%),
Krayinvestbank
(10.4%), Moscow Industrial Bank (10.4%), Investtorgbank (10.4%)
and
Fondservisbank (10.4%, was put under CBR temporary
administration in February).
The announced state recapitalisation measures of over RUB2trn
should moderately
support banks' capitalisation, although these will be available
primarily for
larger banks
The latest Datawatch is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the
link above.
Contact:
Anton Lopatin
Director
+7 495 956 70 96
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Timur Lebedev
Analyst
+7 495 956 99 83
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 24 08
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.