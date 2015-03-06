(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Department of La Manche's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'AA-' and
its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
La Manche's ratings are underpinned by its track record of sound
operating
performance, moderate indebtedness and strong governance. The
Stable Outlook
reflects Fitch's view that, despite expected weakening over the
medium term, the
department would be able and willing to keep financial metrics
compatible with
the ratings.
We expect the operating margin to have remained stable in 2014,
at an estimated
sound 14.9% of operating revenue. The expected deterioration in
the performance
is mainly due to sharp cuts in state transfers, while operating
spending is
expected to continue to grow, albeit at a slower pace (1.2% on
average between
2014 and 2017 against 1.7% in 2014) as cost-cutting measures are
being
implemented. Over the medium term, management's aim is to
achieve a minimum
operating balance of EUR60m, compared with EUR71.7m estimated at
end-2014.
The department has a slightly flexible budget structure. About
75% of operating
revenue is based on non-modifiable taxes and state transfers,
and operating
expenditure is driven by rigid items such as staff costs,
mandatory transfers
and state-defined social spending. Possible shrinkage in
departmental current
transfers would provide some, albeit limited, operating spending
flexibility,
allowing La Manche to concentrate on its core competencies.
The department's current balance covered, on average, 72.5% of
capital
expenditure between 2010 and 2014. We expect self-financing to
decline due to a
lower current balance going forward. However, this should be
limited by a
gradual scaling-down of capital expenditure, to an average of
EUR76m per year
between 2015 and 2018, from EUR84m per year between 2011 and
2014.
Direct debt was moderate at 67% of current revenue at end-2014,
and is expected
to stay around 70% of current revenue to 2017. Debt coverage
metrics remained
comfortable, with a sound debt payback ratio of around 5.4 years
at end-2014 and
strong debt service coverage. Fitch estimates that, in
accordance with the
department's aim, the debt payback ratio would reach a maximum
of seven years at
end-2017, which would, nevertheless, remain compatible with its
ratings.
Although guaranteed debt is high in absolute terms (EUR272m at
end-2014), Fitch
considers risk related to the guaranteed debt as low since the
guarantees are
mostly to low-risk regulated social housing entities.
While the structure of the local economy is less sensitive to
national economic
fluctuations than that of other departments, particularly
because of a high
number of retirees, it does not generate high added-value. The
population's
wealth is below the national average, while the wealth of the
elderly population
is slightly above. In 3Q14, the unemployment rate (8.5%) was
lower than the
national average (9.9%). This should result in below-average
social spending for
the department.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade could result from La Manche's inability to control
its operating
expenditure and to adjust its capital expenditure to its
self-financing
capacity, which could result in a debt payback ratio above 10
years.
An improvement of the current margin for several consecutive
years, leading to
sound debt coverage ratios, combined with controlled capital
expenditure, could
lead to an upgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Dura
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 79
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Henry Delcamp
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 45
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14
August 2012,
"International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States", dated 23 April 2014 on www.fitchratings.com.
