(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan-based
China Bills
Finance Corporation's (CBF) ratings, including its Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of
rating actions is
provided at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, National Ratings and VRs
The affirmation reflects CBF's established market position in
the Taiwanese
bills finance sector, healthy underwriting quality in the
guarantee business,
and adequately managed capital. The ratings also take into
account sector-wide
structural issues, including limited business scope, the
wholesale-funded nature
of the business and the industry's susceptibility to unexpected
large
interest-rate swings.
Despite growing credit extensions, CBF's guarantee/equity ratio
remained
moderate (4.0x at end-2014), and new exposures were primarily of
modest risk.
The company experienced no new impaired exposures in 2014, and
maintained steady
provision coverage. CBF's growing credit risk resulted in the
decline of its
Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio to around 13.4% at end-2014 from
13.8% at
end-2013. Nonetheless, severe deterioration in capital is less
likely, given its
restrained market risk appetite and consistent focus on
creditworthy corporate
groups.
CBF's liquid balance sheet and diversification in bond repo
counterparties
indicate prudence in its liquidity management and funding
stability. This
effectively moderates the associated risks from its reliance on
wholesale
funding. Further growth in CBF's earnings is likely to be
challenging in 2015,
given its plan to reduce its bond portfolio and potentially
rising funding
costs. Return on assets was modest at annualised 0.79% at
end-9M14, as a decline
in recovery of bad debt offset earnings from growth in the
guarantee business.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, National Ratings and VRs
CBF's ratings have limited upside potential, capped by its
reliance on wholesale
funding and constrained business scope. Weakened loss absorption
capacity
resulting from any notable decline in its equity base and/or
capitalisation is
likely to put pressure on its ratings. Any compromise in
underwriting
discipline, possibly from excessive risk-taking in pursuit of
profits, could
result in negative rating actions.
Fitch believes that CBF's planned merger with its largest
shareholder Industrial
Bank of Taiwan (IBT) would be negative for the rating,
considering IBT's weaker
risk profile. As the merger has become increasingly likely
within Fitch's rating
horizon, any announcements on the merger details are likely to
trigger an
event-driven rating action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SR and SRF
CBF's Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) reflect
the limited
probability of government support, if needed. The SR and SRF are
potentially
sensitive to changes in assumptions around the propensity or
ability of the
government to provide timely support to CBF. This would most
likely be
manifested in a change to Taiwan's sovereign rating (A+/Stable).
Established in 1978, CBF is Taiwan's third-largest bills finance
company, with
an 18.7% share of the guarantee market at end-2014.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at B+'
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, and 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30
October 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
