(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SYDNEY, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Taiwan-based IBT
Securities Co., Ltd.'s (IBTS) National Long-Term Rating at
'BBB+(twn)' and
National Short-Term Rating at 'F2(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - National Ratings
IBTS's ratings reflect its strategic importance to its parent
Industrial Bank of
Taiwan (IBT), which owns 94.8% of IBTS. Fitch expects the parent
to maintain a
high propensity to support IBTS, underpinned by its managerial
control and
operational integration. On a standalone basis, IBTS's balance
sheet remained
healthy, despite its small franchise.
Fitch expects IBTS's profitability to remain susceptible to its
proprietary
trading activities. The company reported a small loss (return on
assets: -0.3%)
at end-2014, as trading losses from a market correction in 2H14
offset the
increase in brokerage profits. Management continued to restrain
its
interest-rate exposure by keeping a small position in highly
rated bonds that
have short durations. In addition, the company has set a low
limit on the size
of its bond portfolio; all of which helped contain its market
risk.
Fitch considers IBTS's capital reduction of TWD1.4bn (30% of
total equity) to be
in line with the parent's strategy to optimise capital
efficiency at the group
level. Its moderate business expansion and reduced market risk
appetite also cut
the demand for capital. In addition, IBT is ready to support its
subsidiary's
operation, if necessary. IBTS's liquid balance sheet mitigates
its funding risk.
Its low encumbered assets and the funding facility from its
parent also suggest
sufficient financial flexibility.
Despite the capital reduction, IBTS continues to sustain its
underwriting
capability, including equity/debt placements and financial
consulting, which
continue to support IBT's corporate banking franchise and deepen
the group's
service offerings. IBTS's expertise in capital markets and
strong synergy with
IBT has reinforced its significance within the group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - National Ratings
IBTS's ratings move in tandem with IBT's credit profile and
potential support. A
ratings upgrade may be likely if IBTS becomes more strategically
important to
the group and forms a core part of the group. Negative rating
action could
result from IBT's weakened financial strength. Any weakening in
the links
between IBTS and its parent, including ownership dilution and
reduced strategic
importance of IBTS within the group, would pressure its ratings.
IBTS is ranked 27th by equity among 45 fully licensed securities
firms in
Taiwan.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Jack Chiu
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7606
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Cherry Huang
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30
October 2013,
'Securities Firms Criteria', dated 31 January 2014, and 'Rating
FI Subsidiaries
and Holding Companies', dated 10 August 2012, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
