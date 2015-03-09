(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch expects the Indonesian
government's
proposal to introduce unit price criteria to the existing 20%
tax on luxury
properties to have limited impact on rated developers. This is
because most of
these developers have the flexibility to adjust their product
mix or their
existing projects' average unit prices are below the taxable
threshold. As a
result, Fitch does not expect the regulation in itself to result
in rating
action on any of the Indonesian property developers that it
rates.
The government defines luxury properties as landed homes that
are larger than
350 square metres (sqm) or apartments larger than 150 sqm.
Buyers pay the
existing luxury tax of 20% when they purchase such homes. The
government has
proposed extending the tax to any residential property that
sells for more than
IDR2bn (around USD 150,000). Fitch observes that a IDR2bn unit
price typically
buys a home in the upscale range, which historically made up a
sizeable portion
of rated developers' presales.
For 2015, rated developers say they expect the proportion of
upscale product
sales to form 20% or less of their total marketing sales. PT
Lippo Karawaci Tbk
(Lippo; BB-/A+(idn)/ Stable), plans for upscale properties to
make up about 16%
of sales in 2015, while PT Modernland Realty Tbk (Modernland;
B/Stable) plans
for about 20%. PT Alam Sutera Realty Tbk (ASRI; B+/Stable) will
be less affected
than the other two because the company is not planning to launch
any luxury
products, in terms of both size and unit price. Fitch believes
the rated
developers also have the flexibility to adjust their product
mixes, which could
further reduce the impact of the new tax.
The strong growth in average selling prices over the past four
years, tight
mortgage regulations, and high interest rates have dampened
demand for upscale
properties from a peak in 3Q13. Since then, developers have been
shifting into
selling homes in the mid-low segment, where demand appears to be
more resilient.
The government is still discussing the new tax regulation and
there is no
concrete timeline for implementation yet.
Contacts:
Erlin Salim
Associate Director
+6221 298806811
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.