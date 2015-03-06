(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Region of
Valle d'Aosta's (VdA) Long-term foreign and local currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'A' and Short-term foreign currency IDR at
'F1'. The Outlooks
on the Long-term IDRs are Stable.
The agency has simultaneously affirmed the Long-term ratings of
the region's
EUR74m and EUR543m (bullet) bonds, maturing in 2026 and 2021,
respectively, at
'A'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that the region, despite
pressure from
national budget consolidation, will be able to stabilise its
operating margin at
EUR200m in the medium term (or 15%, in line with 2014
preliminary adjusted
figures), backed by still satisfactory budgetary flexibility and
a robust
balance sheet. As a result, the operating balance is estimated
to be almost 4x
debt service (EUR55m) for the same period.
In line with the region's commitment to avoid new borrowing, we
expect net
direct debt to continue declining towards EUR180m by end-2015
(net of EUR378m
sinking fund for the bullet bonds and of the debt at charge of
the state) and,
in Fitch's central scenario, be around EUR160m in the medium
term, down from
EUR380m in 2010. Consequently, to maintain a balanced budget
while financing
investments with own resources, direct annual capex could halve
to
EUR150m-EUR200m over the medium term. Fitch believes that
regional spending may
be complemented by regional companies (such as Finaosta) to
further sustain the
local economy.
Due to robust tax compliance, Fitch expects liquidity to remain
at a healthy
EUR100-EUR150m over the medium term, almost matching the
region's outstanding
net direct debt and more than 2x annual debt service. The fund
balance surplus
(EUR130m at end-2014 according to preliminary figures) offers
additional
protection in case of unexpected liquidity pressure.
VdA's tax resilience and an expected mild GDP recovery (0.5%) in
2015 mitigate
the region's small size and tax-base concentration. Its
socio-economic profile
is above the national average in terms of wealth indicators (GDP
per capita
about 30% above EU-29 average) and unemployment rate (8.5% in
2014, compared
with 13% nationally). The latter is expected to remain low,
supported by the
tourism sector, which employs about 25% of the local workforce.
VdA's ratings are above Italy's sovereign ratings, as budgetary
flexibility
allows the region to maintain a healthy budget while coping with
external
pressures, including contributions to national budget
consolidation of about
EUR200m annually. Protection granted by its special autonomous
status shields
the region from the risk of unilateral interference from the
state, including
risks of annual budgetary appropriations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of Italy would be reflected on VdA's ratings,
provided that the
region continues to perform in line with Fitch's expectations.
Conversely, a downgrade of Italy, a prolonged economic downturn
that weakens tax
generation, or a structural decline of the margin below 10%
could result in a
downgrade of VdA's ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sergio Ciaramella
Director
+39 02 879087 216
Fitch Italia S.P.A.
Via Morigi, 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Claudio Cappelli
Analyst
+39 02 879087 260
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+ 33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel:
+44 203 530 1549,
Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' dated 14
August 2012,
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria'
dated 23 April
2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.