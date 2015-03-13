(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Old Mutual
Life Assurance
Company (South Africa) Limited's (OMLACSA) proposed issue of
subordinated debt
securities an expected rating of 'AA(zaf)(EXP)'.
The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents
conforming to
information already received.
The notes are rated two notches below OMLACSA's National
Long-Term Rating of
'AAA(zaf)' to reflect their subordination and loss absorption
features, in line
with Fitch's notching criteria.
Concurrently, Fitch has affirmed Old Mutual's ratings. A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
OMLACSA's proposed issue of subordinated notes will be issued
with a 10-year,
12-year or 15-year maturity or a mixture thereof and will be
callable after a
period of five to 10 years. They could also be composed of both
a fixed and
floating coupon. The notes include a mandatory interest deferral
feature which
is triggered when the company's capital level falls below the
regulatory capital
requirement.
According to Fitch's methodology, this subordinated bond is
classified as 100%
capital due to regulatory override within Fitch's risk-based
capital calculation
and is classified as 100% debt for the agency's financial
leverage calculations.
Fitch expects leverage to remain low for OMLACSA's rating
category and interest
coverage to be strong.
The affirmation of Old Mutual's ratings reflect the group's
leading position in
the South African life insurance market, the strong and
supportive level of
risk-adjusted capitalisation, robust earnings generation and
improved hard
currency cover.
The ratings also reflect Old Mutual's position as the
market-leading life
insurer and largest fund manager in South Africa, and its
significant presence
in the UK savings market. The group also has non-life operations
in South Africa
through Mutual & Federal, and an asset management business in
the US. In 2014,
64% of Old Mutual's operating earnings came from South Africa,
with the
remainder largely from the UK. Fitch views OMLACSA and Old
Mutual Wealth Life &
Pensions Ltd (OMWLPL) as "Core" to the group under its
insurance group rating
methodology and therefore rates them based on the credit quality
of the group as
a whole.
OMLACSA's national scale ratings reflect its leading position in
South Africa,
its strong capitalisation (end-2014 regulatory solvency
coverage: 3.1x) relative
to peers and its ability to share potential investment losses
with
policyholders. OMWLPL is an important contributor to the group's
earnings,
accounting for about a quarter of the group's operating profits,
and is strongly
capitalised (end-14: 2.6x).
The group's international scale IFS rating assigned to OMWLPL,
is one notch
higher than the South African local currency sovereign rating,
owing to Old
Mutual's geographical diversification: a sizeable proportion of
earnings are
generated in the UK and Europe. The rating also reflects the
loss absorbing
feature of bonus smoothing accounts in the smoothed bonus
policies, and the
financial flexibility from being listed on the London Stock
Exchange.
The Stable Outlook reflects the fact that a one-notch downgrade
of the South
African sovereign rating would not trigger a downgrade of Old
Mutual's ratings.
The possibility of OMWLPL resources being called upon to support
the South
African operations is remote, in Fitch's opinion. Old Mutual's
hard-currency
interest cover improved further to 5.0x in FY14 (2013: 4.2x).
Cash at the
holding company level remains strong at GBP1bn at end-2014
(end-2013: GBP545m).
However, GBP566m of this was used in the acquisition of Quilter
Cheviot.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded as they are constrained
by the South
African sovereign ratings, which have a Negative Outlook.
OMLACSA's National ratings would be downgraded only if its
creditworthiness
deteriorated materially relative to the South African sovereign
and its peers in
the South African market.
Old Mutual's international-scale ratings could be downgraded if
there were a
material reduction in the geographical diversification of
earnings or a
deterioration in the quality of non-South African earnings, with
hard-currency
cover falling below 2x (2014: 5.0x).
The rating on the subordinated debt securities is notched down
from the issuer's
rating and is therefore sensitive to changes in OMLACSA's
National Long-term
rating.
The rating actions are as follows:
Old Mutual PLC
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB'
Short-term IDR and commercial paper: affirmed at 'F3'
Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (South Africa) Limited
National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook
Stable
Subordinated debt (existing): affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'
Subordinated debt (expected): assigned 'AA(zaf)(EXP)'
Old Mutual Wealth Life & Pensions Ltd
IFS rating: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anna Bender
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1671
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4
September 2014 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.