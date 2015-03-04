(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 04 (Fitch) A flurry of special dividends from London Market insurers shows they are not chasing potentially unprofitable business and therefore not increasing the risk of big losses that could damage their capitalisation and weaken their credit profiles, Fitch Ratings says. We expect more firms, including the major European reinsurers, to announce special dividends or share buybacks, given weak pricing and the abundance of capital available after another benign year for catastrophe losses. While we generally view rising shareholder returns as negative for debt investors, these London Market insurers are already well capitalised and do not need to retain all their cash to strengthen capital. The alternative was therefore to put it towards writing new business at rates that might not meet their return hurdles or support M&A, storing up risk for the future. In the last few days, Amlin, Hiscox, Beazley, Catlin and Novae have all announced special dividend payments to shareholders. Low prices have been mainly driven by limited catastrophe losses over the last few years, because price increases generally follow major loss events. This has been exacerbated by the rapid growth in alternative insurance and reinsurance products, such as catastrophe bonds, as investors searching for better yields have pumped cash into the sector. The rise of alternative capital is one of the key risks for reinsurers. We expect it to become a permanent fixture in the industry because of the portfolio diversification it offers investors and the lack of correlation between catastrophe risk and other investment risks. This will probably lead to further declines in reinsurance pricing if catastrophe losses remain low. The impact will be greatest on property catastrophe reinsurers as they compete more directly with alternative capital. But there are also potential benefits that mitigate the impact. For example most London Market insurers benefit from lower reinsurance and retrocession costs as they are paying less to reinsure their risks. Alternative capital may also offer a new source of fee income as some London market players have partnered with facilities focused on investing in insurance linked securities. Contact: Anna Bender Associate Director Insurance +44 20 3530 1671 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Martyn Street Senior Director Insurance +44 20 3530 1211 Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Bermuda 2015 Market Update (Market Conditions Promote Consolidation Pressure) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.