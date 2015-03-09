(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
Alpha Trains Finance
SA's expected senior secured bond and private placement rating
at 'BBB(EXP)' and
Alpha Trains Holdco II's (AT) expected Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BBB-(EXP)'. The Outlook on the expected Long-term IDR is
Stable.
The expected ratings reflect the envisaged capital structure,
including a
proposed ten-year senior secured bullet bond issue of up to
EUR500m and proposed
amortising senior secured private placements totalling EUR250m
The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final
documents conforming
to information already received. Failure to issue the
instruments would result
in the withdrawal of the expected IDR and senior secured debt
ratings.
AT is a leading private passenger train and locomotives lessors
in continental
Europe, with a presence in 13 countries and deriving close to
60% of leasing
revenues from Germany. Its revenues are split almost equally
between passenger
trains and locomotives.
The expected senior secured bond and private placement ratings
reflect the
underlying risk profile of AT and other group entities (together
Alpha Trains
Group (AT Group); guarantors of the notes). Structural
enhancements of the
instruments allow for a single-notch uplift from the Long-term
IDR and include
ring-fencing protections, covenants, and a strong security
package.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR SECURED DEBT
AT has a proven business model and operates in fairly stable
European markets
with significant barriers to entry. Long-term operating lease
contracts, coupled
with sound utilisation rates (consistently above 90% in
2010-2014), allow for
predictable cash flow generation and strong operating margins.
AT is a leading rolling stock operating company (ROSCO) in
continental Europe.
The passenger train segment, viewed by Fitch as fairly
predictable, is
concentrated in Germany (86% of revenues in 8M14), while the
less predictable
locomotive business is more widely spread geographically. AT has
a fairly young
fleet with an average age of 6.2 years, and which consists of
both electric and
diesel assets. Most locomotives allow for multi-country usage.
AT benefits from a diversified lease book and from a large
number of its
counterparties being state-owned and with investment-grade
credit profiles,
limiting credit risk. The average remaining tenor of the
contracts is around
five years, with contract maturities typically longer in the
passenger segment
(over eight years of average remaining tenor, versus two to
three years in
locomotives).
Fitch's rating case projection shows annualised starting
leverage, measured as
net debt (including EUR125 of junior debt)/EBITDA, of more than
8x, which is
high for the ratings, partially reflecting its fairly young
fleet. However, the
ratings are based on the assumption that leverage will steadily
trend downward.
This is supported by cash flow generation, the amortising
features of the
proposed debt instruments and limited capex requirements. Rating
pressure
related to high leverage is partially mitigated by a sound
forecast debt service
coverage ratio (DSCR) of 1.89x for 2015.
AT's liquidity buffer is robust, underpinned by our expectation
of stable
operating cash flow generation and limited capex. Liquidity is
also supported by
a EUR130m liquidity facility (covering over 12 months of debt
service), a EUR50m
capex facility, a EUR20m maintenance reserve facility and a
EUR25m revolving
credit facility.
The proposed ten year senior bond has a bullet repayment, but
refinancing risk
is mitigated by a cash-sweep mechanism and a margin step-up. The
proposed
EUR375m senior bank loans (EUR50m bullet, EUR325 amortising)
mature in
2020-2022, while the remaining senior debt, including the
private placement
debt, is amortising.
Fitch has also accounted for the proposed subordinated EUR125m
junior debt in
its analysis. While refinancing risk related to the latter is
limited as it is
issued outside the ring-fenced perimeter, a default on it could
trigger a change
in AT's ownership. Seven-year junior note proceeds are on-lent
into the
perimeter through a 16-year loan. Fitch notes though that a
default on the
junior note does not trigger a default on senior debt
instruments and that under
such a scenario there is limited room for manoeuvre of the
junior note holders
as they will continue to be bound by the terms of the senior
debt instruments.
The one-notch uplift of Alpha Trains Finance SA's senior secured
notes
recognises, among other factors, the benefits of the ring
fencing mechanism as
well as of the comprehensive security and covenant package that
has been put in
place. The security package for the senior debt instruments
provides security
over substantially all assets of the ring-fenced perimeter.
Debt/net present
value and DSCR covenants with lock-up levels provide early
warning signals.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRs, SENIOR SECURED DEBT RATINGS
Fitch expects that debt (including EUR125m of junior
debt)/EBITDA will be below
7.5x on a sustained basis by end-2018. Failure to steadily
reduce leverage to
this level or to maintain the DSCR ratio above 1.7x would put
pressure on the
ratings. Prolonged pressure on asset utilisation or lease rates
resulting in a
material worsening of AT's cash flow generation may also result
in a downgrade.
A DSCR ratio above 2x may allow for rating upside, but near-term
rating upside
is limited in view of AT's high leverage.
A full presale report on AT and on senior secured debt issued by
Alpha Trains
Finance S.A. will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.
