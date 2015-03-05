(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Thailand's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB+' and
'A-'
respectively. The issue ratings on Thailand's senior unsecured
foreign and local
currency bonds are also affirmed at 'BBB+' and 'A-'
respectively. The Outlooks
on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling is
affirmed at 'A-' and
the Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the following key
rating drivers:
- Thailand's core external, fiscal, macroeconomic policy
strengths remain firmly
in place. However, negative pressures have emerged from
weaker-than-expected
GDP growth driven by highly levered household balance sheets,
weak investment
spending, and an uncertain political environment.
- Robust External Finances. Thailand's external balance sheet is
a strength
compared with its rating peers on both a sovereign and
whole-economy basis.
Fitch expects the country to report sovereign net foreign assets
of roughly 38%
of GDP in 2014, significantly higher than both the 'BBB' median
(0% of GDP) and
'A' median (11% of GDP) peer groups. A sizeable contraction in
imports has also
swung Thailand from a modest current account deficit in 2013 to
a current
account surplus equivalent to 3.8% of GDP in 2014. Fitch
anticipates another
sizeable surplus in 2015 driven by a lower oil prices.
- Sound Public Finances. While the general government deficit
has increased,
Thailand's government debt ratio of 33% of GDP is still notably
below the 'BBB'
median (41% of GDP) and 'A' median (48% of GDP) peer groups. A
fiscal
sustainability framework limits broader public debt debts to 60%
of GDP, but the
country has no formal medium-term fiscal strategy in place.
- Strong Macroeconomic Policy. Thailand has a sound
macroeconomic policy
framework as exhibited by low and stable inflation relative to
the 'BBB' range
peer medians. The economy has also demonstrated continued
resilience despite
repeated shocks.
- High Private-Sector Leverage, Lower Growth. Economic growth in
2014 (0.7%) was
disappointing, and high private-sector leverage has impacted our
view of
medium-term growth prospects. Thailand's ratio of private-sector
credit to GDP
(159%) is a significant outlier to both the 'BBB' median (61%)
and 'A' median
(107%) peer groups and is largely driven by a sharp increase in
household
indebtedness (now 85% of GDP). Regulatory oversight of the
financial sector has
recently improved, but pockets of risk have built up across
state-owned special
financial institutions and other non-bank financial
institutions.
- Political Instability. Unresolved social cleavages and
uncertainty over the
timing and execution of a transition back to democratic rule
continue to weigh
on business confidence and broader governance indicators.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are well balanced.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action are:
- Persistently lower economic growth accompanied by the
emergence of
macroeconomic imbalances.
- Renewed political instability on a scale sufficient to have a
significant
impact on Thailand's economy.
- A sharp and sustained rise in Thailand's government debt
ratios.
- Evidence that contingent liabilities stemming from broader
public-sector debts
and a highly leveraged private sector will crystallise on the
sovereign balance
sheet.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
- A pick-up in trend GDP growth above expectations - without the
emergence of
imbalances - leading to a narrowing of income divergence with
the 'A' rating
category.
- Resolution of social and political cleavages sufficient in
scale to improve
governance and development indicators.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- The global economy performs broadly in line with Fitch's
Global Economic
Outlook.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andrew Fennell
Associate Director
+852 2263 9925
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
+852 2263 9938
Committee Chairperson
Paul Rawkins
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1046
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
