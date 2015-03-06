(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
six German
development banks at Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs)
'AAA', Short-term
IDR 'F1+', Support Rating '1' and Support Rating Floor 'AAA'.
The Outlook on the
Long-term IDR is Stable.
The affected banks are KfW, Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
(Rentenbank),
NRW.BANK, Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB), Investitionsbank
Schleswig-Holstein
(IB.SH) and Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg - Foerderbank
(L-Bank).
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary. The rating action follows a peer review of European
development
banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The banks' IDRs, SRs, SRFs, and senior debt are equalised with
those of their
guarantors, reflecting formal support arrangements and the roles
that the banks
fulfil for the Federal Republic of Germany (FRG; AAA/Stable) and
their
respective owners/guaranteeing states.
Fitch rates subordinated debt instruments for NRW.Bank and
Rentenbank at the
same level as their senior debt as the agency believes that the
support
mechanisms for both banks provide similar protection to senior
and subordinated
debt instruments.
Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to these banks as their
business models
are entirely dependent on the support of their state guarantors.
Rentenbank
Rentenbank focuses on the agriculture and agribusiness sectors.
Its continuation
as an economic entity is guaranteed by the FRG through a
maintenance obligation
(Anstaltslast) and since 1 January 2014, all its obligations
also benefit from a
guarantee from the FRG.
KfW
KfW is 80%-owned by FRG and is the largest development bank in
Germany. Its
obligations are backed by a direct and unlimited statutory
guarantee from FRG as
well as by a maintenance obligation. The bank undertakes a broad
range of
activities including export and project financing commercial
activities These
are contained in the bank's wholly-owned subsidiary KfW
IPEX-Bank GmbH, which is
legally independent and excluded from the state guarantees.
NRW.BANK
NRW.Bank provides funding for economic, social, municipal,
infrastructure and
housing promotion projects in the State of North
Rhine-Westphalia (State of NRW;
AAA/Stable). The State of NRW wholly owns the bank and provides
it with a
maintenance obligation, an explicit unconditional guarantee and
a statutory
guarantor's liability (Gewaehrtraegerhaftung).
IB.SH
IB.SH provides funding for social, infrastructure and
environmental projects as
well as for corporates, municipals, affordable housing and
energy efficient real
estate lending in the State of Schleswig-Holstein (SH;
AAA/Stable). It also
takes on special tasks on behalf of the State of SH, which
provides it with a
maintenance obligation, an explicit unconditional guarantee
obligation and a
Gewaehrtraegerhaftung.
L-Bank
L-Bank endorses homeownership, supports families, and promotes
small- and
medium-sized companies through the provision of low interest
rate loans in its
operating region, State of Baden-Wuerttemberg (State of BW). The
State of BW
wholly owns L-Bank and provides it with a maintenance
obligation, an explicit
unconditional guarantee, and a Gewaehrtraegerhaftung. Although
the State of BW
is not rated by Fitch, its creditworthiness is underpinned by
the strength of
the German solidarity system, which links BW's creditworthiness
to that of the
FRG.
IBB
IBB is covered by a maintenance obligation and an explicit
unconditional
guarantee obligation from the State of Berlin (Berlin;
AAA/Stable). IBB focuses
on a narrower range of development activities than peers as
Berlin is a city
state and therefore IBB is not active in financing
municipalities' budgets or
renewable energy projects, two areas of growth for other
regional development
banks in recent years. Fitch believes that the narrower range of
promotional
activities allows IBB to better focus its resources than other
development
banks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The banks' IDRs, senior debt ratings, and for NRW.BANK and
Rentenbank,
subordinated debt ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assumptions
around owners' support, specifically a downgrade of FRG, or a
change in the
terms of the state guarantees. The Stable Outlook on the banks'
ratings reflects
Fitch's view that neither of these scenarios is likely in the
foreseeable
future.
Fitch believes that the nature of the state support is unlikely
to change
significantly in the medium term due to the strategic importance
of these banks
to the German economy and their entrenchment in the domestic
financial system.
The support structure was approved by the European Union in
2002, although under
competition law the banks may only engage in non-competitive
activity. This also
makes significant changes to the banks' business models unlikely
in the medium
term.
Fitch considers that the amendment to the "Law concerning KfW",
effective from
13 July 2013, means KfW is subject to key banking supervision
standards under
the German Banking Act and is supervised by the German Federal
Financial
Supervisory Authority. However, Fitch does not expect that KfW's
special role as
a promotional bank will be materially impacted or that the
support for KfW will
change.
Fitch expects state support for development banks to be
unaffected by the German
implementation of the European Bank Recovery & Resolution
Directive (BRRD) or
the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM). KfW is explicitly
excluded in the BRRD
from resolution and restructuring measures. For the regional
development banks
we do not expect an increase in risks for senior creditors since
German
development banks' policy status and guarantee structure have
been reviewed by
the European Commission, and that these banks only engage in
non-competitive
activity.
Over the next three months, Fitch plans to make a technical
change to its
assessment of the source of support for the German development
banks owned and
sponsored by the regional states, IB.SH, NRW.BANK, L-Bank and
IBB. The source of
support will be institutional and stem from the respective
federal states,
compared with state support from Germany as captured in the SRF.
While either is
possible under our criteria given the mechanism of support among
German federal
states and from Germany to its states, the switch would bring
the application of
criteria better in line with our practice in other countries.
This technical change means that we would be looking directly to
the federal
state for support rather than indirectly from Germany, and the
banks would,
therefore, no longer have a SRF. The change would have no effect
on the banks'
SRs or IDRs given that Fitch assesses all 16 regions
(Bundeslaender) to have
'AAA' creditworthiness due to the solidarity and implicit
guarantee mechanisms
linking the federal government and the Bundeslaender ensure an
equal and minimum
risk of default for all.
The rating actions are as follows:
KfW
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor at 'AAA'
Senior unsecured short-term rating including programme ratings
affirmed at 'F1+'
Market-linked securities affirmed at 'AAAemr'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1+'
Rentenbank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AAA'
Senior unsecured long-term rating including programme ratings
affirmed at 'AAA'
and 'F1+'
Market-linked securities affirmed at 'AAAemr'
Subordinated notes affirmed at 'AAA'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1+'
NRW.BANK
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AAA'
Senior unsecured long-term rating including programme ratings
affirmed at 'AAA'
and 'F1+'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1+'
Short-term certificates of deposit affirmed at 'F1+'
Subordinated notes affirmed at 'AAA'
Investitionsbank Berlin
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior unsecured long-term and short-term ratings affirmed at
'AAA' and 'F1+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AAA'
Investitionsbank Schleswig-Holstein
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior unsecured long-term ratings affirmed at 'AAA'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AAA'
L-Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AAA'
Senior unsecured long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA'
