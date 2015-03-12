(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Sanlam Life
Insurance Limited's (Sanlam Life) National Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
rating at 'AA+(zaf)', National Long-term rating at 'AA(zaf)' and
National
Short-term rating at 'F1+(zaf)'. Fitch has also affirmed Sanlam
Life's
subordinated debt at 'A+(zaf)'.
Fitch has also affirmed Sanlam Life's parent and the ultimate
holding company of
the Sanlam group, Sanlam Limited's (Sanlam) National Long-term
rating at
'AA-(zaf)'. Concurrently, Fitch has affirmed Sanlam Developing
Markets Limited's
(SDM) National IFS rating at 'AA+(zaf)' and National Long term
rating at
'AA(zaf)'.
The Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Sanlam's and Sanlam Life's ratings reflects
the Sanlam
group's well-established and diversified business position in
South Africa, its
sound and resilient capitalisation and its strong operating
performance. SDM's
ratings are aligned with those of the primary operating entity
within the group,
Sanlam Life, as SDM is assessed as "Core" to the Sanlam group
under Fitch's
insurance group rating methodology. This is because its
business, operations and
strategy are fully aligned with those of the group.
Fitch considers Sanlam's capital levels as strong. Sanlam Life's
statutory
capital adequacy requirement (CAR) cover ratio was stable at
4.5x at 31 December
2014, the highest level in its peer group.
Sanlam reported ZAR3.3bn of discretionary capital, i.e. capital
regarded by the
group as being in excess of economic capital requirements, at
end-2014
(end-2013: ZAR4bn). The bulk of Sanlam's net ZAR1.9bn investment
during 2014 was
focused on strategic growth areas in Africa, India and southeast
Asia. Fitch
expects the group to continue using the excess capital to
increase business from
high-growth areas.
Sanlam's operations remain predominantly based in South Africa,
although the
operating profit contribution from the Sanlam Emerging Markets
(SEM) business
has shown strong growth in recent years. In 2014 SEM's operating
profit improved
23% to ZAR1.2bn or 18% of Sanlam's net operating profit.
Sanlam's normalised headline earnings increased by 3% to
ZAR8.3bn in 2014
supported by strong operating profit growth from all business
divisions
(combined growth rate of 27%). This was offset by a 41% decrease
in investment
return on shareholder funds relative to 2013. Sanlam's earnings
generation
continues to be strong and compares favourably with that of its
leading peers.
Total net covered new business margin on a present value of new
business premium
basis was broadly stable at 3.1% in 2014 (2013: 3.2%, 2012:
3.4%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Sanlam's ratings could be upgraded if it becomes more
geographically
diversified, reflected in SEM's contribution to group net
operating profit
improving to above 25%, while maintaining its strong operating
performance,
capitalisation and leading position in South Africa. Fitch
expects Sanlam to
continue to improve its market shares in new markets, which
could support an
upgrade.
A substantial and sustained deterioration in capitalisation
(based on Fitch's
risk-based assessment) or a drop in Sanlam's shareholders' funds
of 25% for a
sustained period, and/or weak operating performance driven by a
significant fall
in equity markets, significantly lower new-business margins or a
severe
weakening of market share could lead to a downgrade.
The rating actions are as follows:
Sanlam Life Insurance Limited
National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'; Outlook
Stable
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+(zaf)'
Sanlam Limited
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(zaf)'; Outlook
Stable
Sanlam Developing Markets Limited
National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
