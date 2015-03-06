(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Qatar's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'AA'. The
Outlooks are
Stable. Fitch has also published the Short-term foreign currency
IDR of 'F1+'
and Country Ceiling of 'AA+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Qatar's 'AA' IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers:
Qatar's very strong external balance sheet is a key support to
the ratings and
provides significant resilience to the fall in oil prices that
has occurred
since mid-2014. Exceptionally high per capita hydrocarbon
production has
generated current account surpluses in excess of 20% of GDP in
each of the past
15 years. Fitch expects the surplus to decline to high single
digits due to
lower oil prices. Large surpluses have allowed the rapid
accumulation of
sovereign net foreign assets, which are estimated at 130% of GDP
at end-2014,
the fourth highest of all Fitch-rated sovereigns.
The net external creditor position is below peers, at 21% of GDP
in 2014,
reflecting the debt of government-related enterprises (GRE) that
was accumulated
during an earlier debt-financed development strategy. External
debt/GDP peaked
in 2010 at 87.9% of GDP and is forecast to fall throughout the
forecast period
as the government is expected to repay all maturing debts and
borrowing by
government-related enterprises (which totals around 30% of GDP)
faces greater
oversight. Debt management has been strengthened by the creation
of a Debt
Management Office in the Ministry of Finance which approves all
issuance by the
government and GREs.
Qatar is expected to record its 15th consecutive fiscal surplus
in 2014/15
(FY15; to end March), at an estimated 11.5% of GDP. Fitch
estimates a fiscal
breakeven oil price of USD54/b for FY14; excluding capital
spending it drops to
USD32/b. Falling hydrocarbon revenues and high spending are
forecast to almost
eliminate the fiscal surplus in FY16. Debt/GDP is below peers
but well above
that of other highly-rated GCC countries. Fiscal transparency
has improved due
to a rationalisation of financial transactions between Qatar
Petroleum and the
government, but remains a weakness relative to rating peers.
Economic growth is very strong, driven by implementation of a
capital spending
programme of around 100% of 2014 GDP over the next eight years.
The authorities
are committed to the huge infrastructure plans ahead of the FIFA
2022 World Cup
and Fitch assumes the tournament will go ahead. Project momentum
will keep
non-hydrocarbon growth close to double digits in 2015 and 2016
but potentially
limits fiscal flexibility compared with GCC rating peers.
Headline growth will
be lower, due to the completion of the ramp-up in LNG production
in 2011.
Economic institutions are being strengthened. Debt Management,
Macro-Fiscal,
Research and Public Investment Management Units have been
created in the
Ministry of Finance and a medium-term expenditure framework is
being introduced.
Nonetheless, these functions are nascent in comparison to peers
and capacity to
implement the huge infrastructure build effectively is unproven.
Limited
economic policy tools potentially hinder the authorities'
ability to respond to
serious energy price volatility. Fitch considers the exchange
rate peg to the US
dollar a key policy anchor, even though it constrains policy
flexibility and has
resulted in inflation and real effective exchange rate
volatility that is well
above peers.
Qatar achieved its first smooth post-independence transition of
power in 2013,
pointing to a greater robustness of political institutions. The
new Emir has
adopted a more domestically-focussed policy agenda and toned
down Qatar's
foreign policy, allowing the closure of a rift with other GCC
members.
The economy is heavily dependent on hydrocarbons. Oil and gas
account for around
85% of fiscal revenues and current external receipts and
spending of hydrocarbon
revenues is a key driver of the non-hydrocarbon economy. Prices
of the bulk of
LNG production are linked to crude. However, Qatar has the
third-largest
reserves of gas in the world and is a low cost producer. Around
80% of LNG
exports are under long-term contracts, the earliest of which
expires in 2021.
Structural indicators are mixed relative to peers. Qatar has
among the highest
GDP per capita of all Fitch-rated sovereigns due to its very
high per capita
hydrocarbon production. Governance indicators are in line with
peers, according
to World Bank measures, although voice and accountability is
considered a
significant weakness. In common with most other highly rated GCC
sovereigns,
human development and ease of doing business rankings are below
the peer median.
Availability of data is weaker than peers, although in line with
most
similarly-rated GCC sovereigns. In particular, data on sovereign
wealth fund
assets and the international investment position is lacking.
The banking sector is healthy. Local banks are highly
capitalised and asset
quality is solid with non-performing loans at less than 2% of
total loans.
Credit growth has slowed as the government has moved to directly
financing
projects from intermediating via banks. There is a demonstrated
strong
government commitment to its banks and key public-sector
companies.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced.
The main factors that individually or collectively might lead to
positive rating
action are:
- Improvement in structural weaknesses such as reduction in oil
dependence, and
a strengthening in governance, the business environment and the
economic policy
framework.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to negative
rating action are:
- Sustained low oil prices that erode fiscal and external
buffers.
- An overheating economy that stretches bank balance sheets and
necessitates
government support.
- Spillover from a regional geopolitical shock or a renewed
deterioration in
regional political relations, that impacts economic, social or
political
stability.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch forecasts Brent crude to average USD70/b in 2015 and
USD80/b in 2016.
Fitch does not expect the moratorium on new gas extraction from
the North Field
to be lifted over the forecast period.
Fitch assumes that regional geopolitical conflicts will not have
a direct impact
on Qatar or on its ability to trade and that the domestic
political scene will
remain stable.
