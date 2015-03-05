(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SAO PAULO, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Virgolino de Oliveira S.A. Acucar e Alcool's (GVO) foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'RD' from 'C', and GVO's national scale long-term rating to 'RD(bra)' from 'C(bra)'. Fitch has also downgraded to 'RD' from 'C' and withdrawn Virgolino de Oliveira Finance S/A's (Virgolino Finance) corporate ratings. Virgolino Finance is a fully-owned subsidiary of GVO and is the issuer of GVO's notes. See the complete list of rating actions at the end of this release. The downgrade follows the missed payment by GVO of the coupons relating to the USD135 million senior secured notes due 2020 and the USD300 million senior unsecured notes due 2018. The 30-day cure period of these bonds has also expired. Another coupon payment relates to the USD300 million senior unsecured notes due 2022, whose cure period for payment spans from Feb. 9, 2015 to March 9, 2015. The company has reported no relevant progress in ongoing negotiations with bondholders since it unveiled, on Oct. 19, 2014, its plan to renegotiate terms and conditions of its debt. The main restructuring initiative involves the conversion of GVO's bonds into equity. GVO's liquidity has deteriorated fast with the company not paying wages in full since July 2014 and missing payments for sugar cane supply.. Crushed volumes for the 2014/2015 season fell short of GVO's expectations by some 1.4 million tons to 9.2 million tons due to the loss of credit from suppliers and the sale of sugar cane to third parties. KEY ASSUMPTIONS -- Missed payment of coupons relating to the USD135 million senior secured notes due 2020 and USD300 million senior unsecured notes due 2018; -- No reported progress on the ongoing negotiations to convert the bonds into equity; -- Fast deterioration of liquidity characterized by unpaid wages, bank debts, and suppliers. RATING SENSITIVITIES The company's ratings could be downgraded if the company formally files for bankruptcy protection. An upgrade is unlikely at this time given the company's difficulties meeting its payment obligations. A large equity injection or the takeover of the company by a peer would be positive. Fitch has downgraded the following ratings: Virgolino de Oliveira S.A. Acucar e Alcool --Foreign and local currency IDRs to 'RD' from C'; --Long term national scale rating to 'RD(bra)' from 'C(bra)'. Virgolino de Oliveira Finance S/A --Foreign and local currency IDRs to 'RD' from C'; At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn the corporate ratings for Virgolino de Oliveira Finance S/A. Fitch continues to rate the following Virgolino Finance's issuances: --USD300 million senior unsecured notes due 2022 at 'C/RR4' --USD135 million senior secured notes due 2020 at 'C/RR4' Contact: Primary Analyst Claudio Miori Associate Director +55-11-4504-2207 Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda Alameda Santos, 700 - 7 andar, Sao Paulo, sp CEP 01418-100 Secondary Analyst Alexandre Garcia Associate Director +55-11-4504-2616 Committee Chairperson Ricardo Carvalho Senior Director +55-21-4503-2627 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014); --'National Scale Ratings Criteria' (Oct. 31, 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: National Scale Ratings Criteria here Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.