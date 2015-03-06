(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Russia-based Baltic
Leasing LLC's series BO-01 RUB3bn fixed-rate rouble-denominated
bonds a
Long-term local currency rating of 'B+' and a National Long-term
rating of
'A-(rus)'. The bond's Recovery Rating is 'RR4'. The issue
benefits from recourse
to Baltic Leasing LLC's parent, Baltic Leasing OJSC
(B+/A-(rus)/Negative).
The bonds have a tenor of six years with a put option in two
years. The coupon
for the first two years has been set at 15.1%. Proceeds from the
issuance were
used solely for refinancing part of the issuer's borrowings from
Otkrytie Group.
Should Baltic Leasing LLC fail to make an interest or principal
payment under
the terms of the bond, bondholders will benefit from a public
irrevocable offer
(PIO), allowing them to sell the bonds to the issuer's parent,
Baltic Leasing
OJSC.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The bond's rating is equalised with Baltic Leasing OJSC's Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR), reflecting Fitch's view that default risk on the bond and
on the parent's
senior unsecured obligations is very closely aligned. Baltic
Leasing LLC
comprises a large majority of the consolidated assets and
business of Baltic
Leasing OJSC, and in Fitch's view it is unlikely that one entity
could default
while the other serviced its obligations.
Fitch believes it could be challenging for bondholders to
enforce the PIO in a
Russian court, in case of need. However, recourse to the parent
entity provides
little additional credit enhancement for creditors, given that
the former's
credit profile is highly linked to that of its subsidiary.
At end-9M14, 61% of Baltic Leasing Group's funding was raised
from
Otkrytie-related banks, 27% of which (17% of total funding) was
redeemed using
proceeds from the bond issuance. According to management, the
issue was fully
acquired by banks related to the Otkrytie Group.
The issuance has slightly improved Baltic Leasing LLC's funding
profile, and
accordingly of Baltic Leasing OJSC, as the average maturity of
the funding base
was extended somewhat. Moreover, the replacement of bank loans
with the bond has
allowed Baltic Leasing OJSC to unencumber some of its lease
book, which had been
pledged against the loans. However, Baltic Leasing's margins
could be negatively
impacted by increased borrowing costs, as the bond coupon rate
is 3ppts higher
than the bank funding that it replaced.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating could be downgraded if Baltic Leasing OJSC's
Long-term IDR was
downgraded, or if there was a marked increase in the proportion
of pledged
assets, potentially resulting in lower recoveries for senior
unsecured creditors
in a default scenario. An upgrade of the bond would require an
upgrade of Baltic
Leasing OJSC.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, 'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria', dated 11
December 2012,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
