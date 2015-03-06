(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based Baltic Leasing LLC's series BO-01 RUB3bn fixed-rate rouble-denominated bonds a Long-term local currency rating of 'B+' and a National Long-term rating of 'A-(rus)'. The bond's Recovery Rating is 'RR4'. The issue benefits from recourse to Baltic Leasing LLC's parent, Baltic Leasing OJSC (B+/A-(rus)/Negative). The bonds have a tenor of six years with a put option in two years. The coupon for the first two years has been set at 15.1%. Proceeds from the issuance were used solely for refinancing part of the issuer's borrowings from Otkrytie Group. Should Baltic Leasing LLC fail to make an interest or principal payment under the terms of the bond, bondholders will benefit from a public irrevocable offer (PIO), allowing them to sell the bonds to the issuer's parent, Baltic Leasing OJSC. KEY RATING DRIVERS The bond's rating is equalised with Baltic Leasing OJSC's Issuer Default Rating (IDR), reflecting Fitch's view that default risk on the bond and on the parent's senior unsecured obligations is very closely aligned. Baltic Leasing LLC comprises a large majority of the consolidated assets and business of Baltic Leasing OJSC, and in Fitch's view it is unlikely that one entity could default while the other serviced its obligations. Fitch believes it could be challenging for bondholders to enforce the PIO in a Russian court, in case of need. However, recourse to the parent entity provides little additional credit enhancement for creditors, given that the former's credit profile is highly linked to that of its subsidiary. At end-9M14, 61% of Baltic Leasing Group's funding was raised from Otkrytie-related banks, 27% of which (17% of total funding) was redeemed using proceeds from the bond issuance. According to management, the issue was fully acquired by banks related to the Otkrytie Group. The issuance has slightly improved Baltic Leasing LLC's funding profile, and accordingly of Baltic Leasing OJSC, as the average maturity of the funding base was extended somewhat. Moreover, the replacement of bank loans with the bond has allowed Baltic Leasing OJSC to unencumber some of its lease book, which had been pledged against the loans. However, Baltic Leasing's margins could be negatively impacted by increased borrowing costs, as the bond coupon rate is 3ppts higher than the bank funding that it replaced. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating could be downgraded if Baltic Leasing OJSC's Long-term IDR was downgraded, or if there was a marked increase in the proportion of pledged assets, potentially resulting in lower recoveries for senior unsecured creditors in a default scenario. An upgrade of the bond would require an upgrade of Baltic Leasing OJSC. Contact: Primary Analyst Ruslan Bulatov Associate Director +7 495 956 9982 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Aslan Tavitov Associate Director +7 495 956 7065 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014, 'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria', dated 11 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.