(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: UK Building Societies - 2014
Results: Strong
Financial Performance, Challenges Ahead
here
LONDON, March 10 (Fitch) In a new comment, Fitch Ratings says
that the strong
full-year 2014 results reported by UK building societies were
supported by an
improvement in margins as a result of low funding costs, low
impairment charges
and strong efficiency ratios for most of the sector.
Although Fitch expects continued strong performance in 2015, we
anticipate some
earnings pressure as persistent low interest rates, increasing
competition for
mortgage origination and possibly higher attrition from their
managed rates will
likely result into tighter overall profitability. Fitch also
assumes that some
diversification into higher risk exposures may emerge to
compensate for the
tightening spreads.
The comment, 'UK Building Societies - 2014 Results' is available
at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Vanessa Flores
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1515
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
John Boulton
Director
+44 20 3530 1673
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.