SYDNEY, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings views positively the
Reserve Bank of New
Zealand's (RBNZ) consultation on the capital treatment for
mortgages to
residential property investors. Higher capital requirements for
investor loans
combined with the existing loan to value ratio (LVR) limit could
help protect
banks against material losses in the event of a property price
correction.
The RBNZ proposes to modify existing capital rules by requiring
banks to include
investor mortgages in a specific asset sub-class, and hold
appropriate
regulatory capital for those assets. Investor mortgages in New
Zealand have
performed similarly to owner-occupied mortgages but the
experience in other
markets has shown weaker asset quality performance in a
downturn. The
consultation paper seeks to define the terminology of investor
mortgages in
order to make policy decisions by end-April 2015. Currently
investor mortgages
are treated the same as owner-occupier mortgages for regulatory
capital purposes
in New Zealand.
The introduction of higher capital rules for investor mortgages
may also slow
the growth rates of property prices, particularly in Auckland.
Increased
investor demand and a rise in investor mortgages appear to be a
contributor to
this strong growth, and the RBNZ's proposed limit could address
some of the
risks associated with these loans. The agency expects banks to
charge higher
interest rates on investor mortgages to offset the higher
capital requirements
which may deter some of the more marginal investment activity in
the market.
Price rises in Auckland have exceeded 10% per annum over the
last 24 months
which is unlikely to be sustainable in the long-term.
Investor mortgages typically have lower LVRs relative to
owner-occupier loans
and therefore are less susceptible to the RBNZ's existing LVR
restrictions,
introduced in October 2013. Banks are only allowed to underwrite
a maximum of
10% of new mortgages with an LVR in excess of 80% which has
reduced some
potential risk in the banks' mortgage portfolios.
The new measures could also indirectly help to limit growth in
household
indebtedness by reducing house price appreciation closer to
income growth. New
Zealand's household debt, measured as a percentage of disposable
income stood at
156% at end-September-2014, which is high relative to many peer
countries and
has increased by 5pp since 2012. Although interest rates are
still low compared
to the historical long-term average, a rise in the official cash
rate could
place borrowers at risk of being unable to service their
mortgages, and may
eventually lead to asset quality problems for the banks.
However, this risk is
partly mitigated through bank affordability testing, which
includes adding a
buffer above the prevailing market interest rate when assessing
serviceability.
Contacts:
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000,
Australia
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Jack Do
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0355
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
